Classic survival horror Clock Tower is getting a remaster

Classic Super Famicom survival horror game Clock Tower is getting a modern ‘enhanced’ port, thanks to the folks at WayForward and Limited Run Games. The upcoming re-release will mark the first time the original game has been officially translated and released in North America and Europe. It’s planned to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Clock Tower is a notable title in video game history, as it’s largely been forgotten, despite being one of the earliest influences on the popular survival horror genre. It even predates Resident Evil, which has become the flagship franchise of the genre. With the upcoming enhanced port, there is hope Clock Tower will be able to reclaim its rightful place in the history of survival horror.

Read: Alone in the Dark turns 30: The history of the original survival horror game

Here’s the official description of the upcoming re-release, courtesy of Limited Run:

‘Originally released on Super Famicom in 1995 in Japan, Clock Tower traps players in the haunting confines of the Barrows family manor, where they’ll be pursued by Scissorman, a murderous, shears-wielding psychopath. As teenage orphan Jennifer Simpson, players will use a point-and-click interface to explore the mansion and search every disturbing corner to find items, reveal secrets, and discover ways to survive Scissorman’s assaults.’

‘Without any offensive capabilities, Jennifer must rely on her wits and resourcefulness if she has any hope of escaping with her life and earning one of the game’s multiple endings. A tense atmosphere, chilling sound effects, detailed 2D animations, and randomised elements to maximise replayability demonstrate why Clock Tower is considered a groundbreaking pioneer in the survival-horror genre.’

You can see the Limited Run release in action via a new trailer:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming re-release of Clock Tower.