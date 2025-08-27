Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Director Confirms the Franchise Will Continue

One of 2025’s breakout hits, rising above the likes of the Elder Scrolls 4 remaster, has been Clair Obscur Expedition 33; a melancholy and thought-provoking turn-based RPG.

However, many have noted that the title seems like one that lends itself towards multiple entries , much in the same way that the first Dragon Age game came with the subtitle of Origins despite there being no intention of continuation.

Guillaume Broche, director of the game, has recently confirmed that he intends to continue the series, and that Clair Obscur will be the primary title moving forward. However, what these future iterations might look like isn’t yet set in stone.

Was it Always Intended as a Series?

There’s an inherent uncertainty that comes with new IPs and new games, especially when there’s no guarantee of audience or crucial interest.

Broche had previously stated that the game was inspired by Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series, with the title Clair Obscur being a natural umbrella under which all future games could sit.

However, as fans of that former series will know, the new main entries under Final Fantasy are fresh starts rather than direct continuations.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Sequel

Speaking to YouTuber MrMattyPlays, Broche stated, “Clair Obscur is the franchise name, Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise.

“Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise.”

In that same interview, Broche made clear his intention for a sequel to be more of a new story set in the same universe rather than a direct continuation, so as to not be weighed down by what had come before.

A Tough Act to Follow

There’s no denying that there will be a lot of anticipation for a follow-up to Expedition 33, but that also creates a very high bar for any potential sequel to meet.

In light of the director’s remarks about hoping to create something that isn’t directly tied to the original, this hypothetical new entry will likely have to find a way to appeal to the one million plus Clair Obscure fans who are looking for more of the same – either in terms of gameplay mechanics or character appearances.

However, with the original game managing to be so popular despite no prior expectations, there’s a lot of good faith that the developers will be able to repeat that success.