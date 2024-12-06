Age of Darkness: Final Stand gets 1.0 launch trailer

Age of Darkness: Final Stand, the real-time strategy adventure from PlaySide Studios, is set to launch out of early access this summer [Southern Hemisphere], after three years in development. To celebrate the achievement, a brand new trailer has debuted in the latest PC Gaming Show, revealing more of the game’s upcoming multiplayer features, and every other change for its full release.

As detailed, Age of Darkness: Final Stand will be significantly updated in the coming months, with 1.0 improvements including “full co-operative multiplayer, allowing two players to unite, strategise, and push back the encroaching darkness together.”

In addition to co-op multiplayer, the game also features a vast campaign mode where you’ll attempt to survive against roaming hordes of enemies, doing everything in your power to defend your armies. Your journey is complicated by a range of novel features: there’s a day and night cycle that forces you to change up your strategy on the fly, there’s fear mechanics that must be overcome, and the game’s proprietary SwarmTech engine also allows for up to 70,000 enemies to assault you in waves. That’s a whole lot of chopping, and it’ll certainly keep you on your toes.

It’s more likely you’ll fall in your quest to survive, but that’s how Age of Darkness: Final Stand is built. You do your best, and then a new run begins, complete with new blessings and malices to shake up the action.

In our early access preview of Age of Darkness: Final Stand, we were enamoured by the game’s campaign mode – and we’re certainly keen to see how it’s evolved since then, and how co-op elements add to gameplay elsewhere.

“The game’s defence loop is surprisingly complex, and even in the opening chapters of Flames of Retribution, it leaves room for plenty of creativity, as well as a hefty dose of failure,” we wrote.

“The opening act of Flames of Retribution sports a measured balance between frustrating challenge and rewarding victory, encouraging more creative and tactical approaches with each attempt to survive. Wits and quick thinking are needed to hit every goal post in this more guided narrative, but thankfully, each death feels meaningful – and effectively pushes you onward.”

When Age of Darkness: Final Stand launches, players will be able to hop into this campaign once more, while also experimenting with that highly coveted co-op mode. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming 1.0 update, which is set to land this season.