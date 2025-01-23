News

 > News > PC

Celeste studio cancels upcoming project, Earthblade

After more than four years in development, Earthblade is no more.
23 Jan 2025 12:49
Leah J. Williams
celeste studio earthblade

PC

Image: Extremely OK Games

Share Icon

Celeste studio Extremely OK Games has announced its long-in-development followup project, Earthblade, is officially cancelled. In a blog post, developer Maddy Thorson provided an in-depth discussion about the relief felt over the game’s cancellation, while admitting the studio had taken several wrong turns over the last few years.

In the wake of the success of Celeste, the studio expanded quickly, driven by the pressure of creating an equally successful followup. Per Thorson, this meant work became a “slog” and pressure meant developing a new game became exhausting.

In the process of creating Earthblade, other troubles also developed – including “a disagreement about the IP rights of Celeste” which won’t be discussed publicly.

While the team “eventually reached a resolution,” it led to a studio split. Extremely OK Games founding member Pedro Medeiros has now left, and is currently working on a new game called Neverway. Per Thorson, the loss of Medeiros did not directly lead into the cancellation of Earthblade, but it did cause the team to reflect on their future direction.

“Losing Pedro wasn’t the only factor in cancelling the game, but it did prompt us to take a serious look at whether fighting through to finish Earthblade was the right path forward,” Thorson said. “The project had a lot going for it but, frustratingly, it was also not as far along as one would expect after such a protracted development process.”

Read: Celeste developer announces new game, Earthblade

After realising the game had become a struggle, Thorson and the rest of the Extremely OK Games team made the decision to cancel it in December 2024. In the month since this decision, the team has looked to determine a future direction, while reckoning with their transparently-described “failures.”

It appears Extremely OK Games will now forge ahead with a much smaller team – Thorson and programmer Noel Berry – to work on new projects with a clean slate.

“We’re prototyping again and exploring at our own pace, and trying to rediscover game development in a manner closer to how we approached it at Celeste‘s or TowerFall‘s inception,” Thorson said. “We still, of course, hope to collaborate with Amora, Kyle, Chevy, Lena, and Power-Up Audio again in the future.”

In saying this, Thorson labelled the decision to scale up Extremely OK one of the team’s core failures, but “[They] gave it all [they’ve] got, and life goes on.”

“We are happy to return to our roots and reclaim some joy in our creative process, and see where that takes us,” Thorson said.

Those who were looking forward to Earthblade have been given a consolation prize in this announcement – a rather neat-looking concept map that shows off the planned world of the game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
paper mario thousand year door glaad
?>
News

Paper Mario gets GLAAD Media Award nomination

Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Dragon Age: The Veilguard have also been given nods.

Leah J. Williams
horrified dungeons and dragons
?>
News

Horrified is getting a Dungeons & Dragons spin-off

Get ready to fight a Beholder, a Mind Flayer, and a Gelatinous Cube all at once.

Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard ea
?>
News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard reportedly underperformed on expectations

EA has recently adjusted its projected bookings for the fiscal year.

Leah J. Williams
astro bot game of the year gameshub 2024
?>
News

New York Game Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Astro Bot has taken out the top prize, as well as other accolades.

Leah J. Williams
vampire: the masquerade bloodlines 2 chinese room
?>
News

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been rated in South Korea

Could we see more about Bloodlines 2 shortly?

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login