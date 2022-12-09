News

 > News > PC

Celeste developer announces new game, Earthblade

The developers of the critically-acclaimed action platforming game Celeste have announced their follow-up title, called Earthblade.
9 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Earthblade Celeste

PC

Image: Matt Makes Games

Share Icon

The developers of the critically-acclaimed action platforming game Celeste have announced their follow-up title at The Game Awards 2022, called Earthblade. It’s being put together by new studio called EXOK Games (Extremely OK Games), which features Celeste designer Maddy Thorson and composer Lena Raine, alongside several other developers and artists.

The game is seemingly a 2D side-scrolling action platforming game in the vein of Celeste, that seems to take place in a forest setting, and features some kind of melee combat, presumably with the titular Earthblade. Given that Celete featured some complex themes that complimented its challenging platforming action, we can assume that Earthblade will also feature an interesting narrative wrapper, and will be much more than just what we see in the announcement trailer.

The game’s official description reads as follows:

‘You are Névoa, an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth, in this explor-action platformer from the creators of Celeste. Earthblade’s lush pixel art world offers seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries to pick apart. Travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth’s fractured history.’

A teaser for the game’s soundtrack, composed by Lena Raine (Celeste, Guild Wars 2, Chicory) is also available on the Earthblade website.

Earthblade is currently slated for a 2024 release, and you can wishlist it now on Steam

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
among us hide and seek
?>
News

Among Us gets new Hide and Seek mode in December 2022

Among Us is getting a new mode called Hide and Seek. It was announced via a new trailer at The…

Edmond Tran
star wars jedi survivor
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gets new trailer and release date

The release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor was officially revealed in a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

Edmond Tran
Judas Ken Levine Judas
?>
News

Bioshock creator's new game 'Judas' finally announced

Judas, the new game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story, was revealed with a gameplay trailer…

Edmond Tran
Crash Team Rumble Wumpa League
?>
News

Wumpa League finally revealed, called Crash Team Rumble

The long-in-development Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, known as Wumpa League, has finally been revealed as Crash Team Rumble.

Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty revealed, featuring Idris Elba

A new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion story Phantom Liberty has been revealed, featuring Idris Elba, and released…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login