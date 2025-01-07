Aussie-made Carmen Sandiego reboot launches in January 2025

Gameloft Brisbane’s Carmen Sandiego reboot officially launches for iOS and Android devices via Netflix Games on 28 January 2025, with its Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch launch following on 4 March 2025. Whether you’re nostalgic for the original franchise, you love puzzles, or you just enjoyed Netflix’s 2019 TV series, it’s time to mark your calendars, and ready to fight crime.

As previously announced, this new Carmen Sandiego game is inspired by the clue-finding mechanics of the original PC franchise, but it also aims to be its own thing. Players will be hunting villains alongside Carmen Sandiego (in Netflix’s reboot series, she’s a hero), with clues found in a variety of locations eventually leading to their capture.

Per a recent preview by Polygon, the game is “profoundly educational” with mechanics designed to introduce young kids to video games. There’s a variety of mini-games to tackle, including “tangled-wire” puzzles and math problems, and players must read and analyse text to determine their next steps.

They’ll also need to make “informed decisions” and study all clues presented to them in each case, if they have any hope of tracking down each villain, and putting them away for good. That’s fairly in line with the original Carmen Sandiego games, which were all about analysis and picking up contextual clues in your travels.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Carmen Sandiego is getting a new adventure game

Notably, this Carmen Sandiego game will also take inspiration from the original games in its globe-trotting adventures. To take down criminals, players will travel around the world, to iconic locations including Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, and Brisbane, Australia.

As noted by Gameloft, Brisbane’s Southbank Parklands and the Great Barrier Reef will be featured in the game, with players able to travel to and explore these locations in their hunt. It’s significant to mention, as Brisbane so rarely features in video games – it usually takes a back seat to depictions of Sydney and Melbourne.

But with Gameloft Brisbane at the helm, and the game being supported by funding from Screen Queensland, Brisbane’s inclusion certainly makes sense, and it’s great to see the city get its due in the world of gaming.

Those looking to dive in and being their exploration won’t have to wait long. As mentioned, Carmen Sandiego is arriving to Netflix Games on iOS and Android this month, and it’ll make its console debut in March 2025. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming game.