Capcom Spotlight 2023: Every major game announcement

Capcom Spotlight 2023 lit a path ahead for the tenured publisher and developer, with a number of solid game announcements, trailers, and reveals paving the way for the future. With promises of fresh details for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Resident Evil 4, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Exoprimal, there were high expectations going into the event.

Here’s everything announced during the hotly-anticipated show.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection kicked off Capcom Spotlight 2023

The first trailer of Capcom Spotlight 2023 was for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – a massive collection of classic GBA Mega Man games launching on modern consoles and PC. In the adventure, you’ll be able to experience (or re-experience) several classic sci-fi tales, complete with snappy battles and exploration.

According to Capcom, this collection will include digital versions of all 499 Patch Cards from Battle Network 4 onwards that were only originally available in Japan as physical cards.

The game launches on 14 April 2023 for PC and consoles.

The final colour commentator for Street Fighter 6 was introduced during Capcom Spotlight 2023, in a fresh trailer for the arcade fighter. It’s Hikaru Takahashi, a Japanese actress and model.

The game arrives for PC and consoles on 2 June 2023.

Following this trailer, Capcom revealed that Street Fighter 6 will feature in the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour 2023.

It was also announced that Capcom will establish a new digital museum for players to explore the company’s long history.

Next up, Exoprimal got a brand new trailer, showing off meaty combat and mech-themed action. In the game, players will team up to take down waves of dinosaurs which pour into cities from strange portals. Each player will have their own attack specialties, with new armour and abilities helping to take down different kinds of dinosaurs as the post-apocalypse rises.

Exoprimal launches on 14 July 2023 for PC and consoles. An open beta test will take place from 17-19 March 2023.

As revealed during Capcom Spotlight 2023, the game will include a season pass with free and premium tiers, which will allow players to unlock skins and other in-game items.

The Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective remaster got a brand new trailer next, which revealed that the game will release on 30 June 2023. If you’ve yet to play this ingenious murder-mystery adventure from the creator of the Ace Attorney series, you absolutely should – it’s a truly underrated gem.

The upcoming version of the game features freshly remastered graphics, and a dual soundtrack featuring the original tunes as well as re-arranged versions. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, so you have no excuse not to play it this time around.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Next up, it was announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PlayStation and on 28 April 2023. The latest in the ever-popular Monster Hunter series, Rise was initially only released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and came to PC at a later date.

Now, PlayStation and Xbox owners will have a chance to see what all the fuss is about with the game and its expansion finally making its way to consoles.

A major Resident Evil 4 demo is now available

This was followed by a major showcase for Resident Evil, with a bunch of new announcements and trailers, including for the upcoming CGI movie Resident Evil: Death Island. This film features Jill Valentine, and launches in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Resident Evil 4 also put in an appearance. It got a brief new trailer during Capcom Spotlight 2023 that detailed its plot and combat. It was also announced that a demo for the game would be launched immediately for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Read: Resident Evil 4 remake demo available now, free on PS5, Xbox, PC

You can watch the replay of the Capcom Spotlight 2023 on YouTube.

Note: This article has been updated since its original publication.