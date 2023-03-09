News

 > News > PC

Capcom Spotlight 2023: Every major game announcement

Capcom Spotlight 2023 revealed news and tidbits about a variety of upcoming games.
10 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
capcom spotlight 2023 exoprimal ghost trick resident evil 4

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Capcom Spotlight 2023 lit a path ahead for the tenured publisher and developer, with a number of solid game announcements, trailers, and reveals paving the way for the future. With promises of fresh details for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Resident Evil 4, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Exoprimal, there were high expectations going into the event.

Here’s everything announced during the hotly-anticipated show.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection kicked off Capcom Spotlight 2023

The first trailer of Capcom Spotlight 2023 was for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – a massive collection of classic GBA Mega Man games launching on modern consoles and PC. In the adventure, you’ll be able to experience (or re-experience) several classic sci-fi tales, complete with snappy battles and exploration.

According to Capcom, this collection will include digital versions of all 499 Patch Cards from Battle Network 4 onwards that were only originally available in Japan as physical cards.

The game launches on 14 April 2023 for PC and consoles.

The new Street Fighter 6 colour commentator is Hikaru Takahashi

The final colour commentator for Street Fighter 6 was introduced during Capcom Spotlight 2023, in a fresh trailer for the arcade fighter. It’s Hikaru Takahashi, a Japanese actress and model.

The game arrives for PC and consoles on 2 June 2023.

Following this trailer, Capcom revealed that Street Fighter 6 will feature in the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour 2023.

It was also announced that Capcom will establish a new digital museum for players to explore the company’s long history.

Exoprimal got a release date

Next up, Exoprimal got a brand new trailer, showing off meaty combat and mech-themed action. In the game, players will team up to take down waves of dinosaurs which pour into cities from strange portals. Each player will have their own attack specialties, with new armour and abilities helping to take down different kinds of dinosaurs as the post-apocalypse rises.

Exoprimal launches on 14 July 2023 for PC and consoles. An open beta test will take place from 17-19 March 2023.

As revealed during Capcom Spotlight 2023, the game will include a season pass with free and premium tiers, which will allow players to unlock skins and other in-game items.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective got a release date

The Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective remaster got a brand new trailer next, which revealed that the game will release on 30 June 2023. If you’ve yet to play this ingenious murder-mystery adventure from the creator of the Ace Attorney series, you absolutely should – it’s a truly underrated gem.

The upcoming version of the game features freshly remastered graphics, and a dual soundtrack featuring the original tunes as well as re-arranged versions. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, so you have no excuse not to play it this time around.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Next up, it was announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PlayStation and on 28 April 2023. The latest in the ever-popular Monster Hunter series, Rise was initially only released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and came to PC at a later date.

Now, PlayStation and Xbox owners will have a chance to see what all the fuss is about with the game and its expansion finally making its way to consoles.

A major Resident Evil 4 demo is now available

This was followed by a major showcase for Resident Evil, with a bunch of new announcements and trailers, including for the upcoming CGI movie Resident Evil: Death Island. This film features Jill Valentine, and launches in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

Resident Evil 4 also put in an appearance. It got a brief new trailer during Capcom Spotlight 2023 that detailed its plot and combat. It was also announced that a demo for the game would be launched immediately for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Read: Resident Evil 4 remake demo available now, free on PS5, Xbox, PC

You can watch the replay of the Capcom Spotlight 2023 on YouTube.

Note: This article has been updated since its original publication.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
lord of the rings gollum nacon daedalic entertainment
?>
News

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets major story trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming game features Thranduil, Gandalf, and other familiar faces.

Leah J. Williams
professor layton level-5 stream march 2023
?>
News

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam timeline revealed

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is actually a sequel to the original Layton trilogy.

Leah J. Williams
Resident Evil 4 Remake
?>
News

Resident Evil 4 remake demo available now, free on PS5, Xbox, PC

Capcom's reimagining of the landmark Resident Evil 4 now has a free demo available for those eager to see how…

Edmond Tran
Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer
?>
News

New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer features Mario Galaxy reference

The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is full of action and colour, featuring a Donkey Kong team-up…

Edmond Tran
e3 2023 reedpop
?>
News

E3 2023 will feature 'AAA companies' and 'indie darlings'

ReedPop has unveiled plans for E3 2023, including a debuting 'Digital Week'.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login