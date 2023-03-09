News

Resident Evil 4 remake demo available now, free on PS5, Xbox, PC

Capcom's reimagining of the landmark Resident Evil 4 now has a free demo available for those eager to see how the game has changed.
10 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
Resident Evil 4 Remake

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

A demo for the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake is now available on the PlayStation Store.

Revealed as part of the March 2023 Capcom Showcase, the demo, titled ‘Chainsaw Demo’ is now available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam.

The demo comprises of the beginning of the game, where Leon initially infiltrates a creepy village in Spain, culminating in – you guessed it – an encounter with the game’s memorably terrifying chainsaw-wielding enemy.

While developer Capcom has shared several in-depth looks at the game, detailing how it expands and improves on a title that is already considered a classic (and has continued to get remasters and re-releases as recently as 2019), those eager to try it in action for themselves will now be able to.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 takes a new approach to many of its stylistic and mechanical elements. Most notably, a lot of focus is now on Leon’s knife. Durability is now a consideration, but the weapon is far more powerful, able to parry enemy attacks and projectiles, as well as instantly take down enemies.

Stealth is also a new element, with protagonist Leon being able to crouch – a very recent inclusion in Resident Evil games – and able to sneak around, taking out enemies quietly while this presence is unknown. Some enemies, like the Garrador mini-boss, will require stealthy tactics to take out effectively.

For more on the remake of RE4, explore our preview coverage of the game so far:

Resident Evil 4 remake is slated for release on 24 March 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

