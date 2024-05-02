News

 > News > PC

Batman: Arkham Shadow VR announced for Meta Quest 3

The next Batman: Arkham game will be an exclusive VR experience.
2 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
batman arkham shadow

PC

Image: Camouflaj / Oculus Studios

Share Icon

The Batman: Arkham series is getting yet another surprise sequel in 2024 – in the form of a Meta Quest 3-exclusive VR game titled Batman: Arkham Shadow. Warner Bros. and Meta surprise-announced the game with a teaser that more details will be revealed during Summer Game Fest in June 2024.

So far, we’ve only seen a short trailer for the game, featuring a rat moving through Arkham, and a shot of Batman flying through the air. We’ve also got a vague tagline: “Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it.”

As detailed in a press release, Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed by Camouflaj (Iron Man VR) and Oculus Studios, with the support of DC and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. While the Arkham series was originally developed by Rocksteady Studios, it appears Rocksteady will not be involved with this adventure.

Read: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Review

Despite a lack of Rocksteady, there’s certainly potential in this new Arkham adventure. The series has a strong history in VR, with 2016’s Batman: Arkham VR being a solid early foray. While this experience is relatively short, it’s also very memorable – particularly for those who had their wits forced out of them by the game’s late-game Joker jump scare (if you’ve played the game, you’ll know it).

In 2024, VR technology is much more mature, with games like Assassin’s Creed Nexus helping to push the idea that VR can be used for more “immersive” adventures. The Meta Quest 3 is also a brilliant, crisp headset that addresses many of the bugbears of earlier VR devices, for smooth and engaging gameplay.

While Arkham Shadow being exclusive to this device is a bit of a shame – it feels perfect for PlayStation VR2, which is still in need of killer exclusives – but for those who already own the headset, it’s a welcome announcement. It may also push those yet to adopt the Meta Quest 3, but we’ll just have to wait to see whether the game justifies the price of entry.

As announced, more details about Batman: Arkham Shadow VR will be revealed during Summer Game Fest.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion sequel hasbro
?>
News

Hasbro has invested USD $1 billion in game development

Hasbro has confirmed a range of new video games in development, based on its most popular properties.

Leah J. Williams
fallout tv series amazon season 2
?>
News

Fallout TV series breaks records for Amazon's Prime Video

Fallout has already become the second most-watched TV show on Prime Video.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda game studios
?>
News

Starfield's latest update improves surface maps, Xbox frame rate options

Bethesda has revealed new features and tweaks arriving in Starfield's latest major update.

Leah J. Williams
Tunic game key art
?>
News

PlayStation Plus monthly games for May 2024 revealed

Four new games will be offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers in May 2024.

Leah J. Williams
Rollerdrome PC game review
?>
News

Roll7 and Intercept Games reportedly shut down by Take-Two

Mass layoffs have reportedly hit Take-Two's Private Division and its many subsidiaries.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login