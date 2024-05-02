Batman: Arkham Shadow VR announced for Meta Quest 3

The Batman: Arkham series is getting yet another surprise sequel in 2024 – in the form of a Meta Quest 3-exclusive VR game titled Batman: Arkham Shadow. Warner Bros. and Meta surprise-announced the game with a teaser that more details will be revealed during Summer Game Fest in June 2024.

So far, we’ve only seen a short trailer for the game, featuring a rat moving through Arkham, and a shot of Batman flying through the air. We’ve also got a vague tagline: “Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it.”

As detailed in a press release, Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed by Camouflaj (Iron Man VR) and Oculus Studios, with the support of DC and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. While the Arkham series was originally developed by Rocksteady Studios, it appears Rocksteady will not be involved with this adventure.

Despite a lack of Rocksteady, there’s certainly potential in this new Arkham adventure. The series has a strong history in VR, with 2016’s Batman: Arkham VR being a solid early foray. While this experience is relatively short, it’s also very memorable – particularly for those who had their wits forced out of them by the game’s late-game Joker jump scare (if you’ve played the game, you’ll know it).

In 2024, VR technology is much more mature, with games like Assassin’s Creed Nexus helping to push the idea that VR can be used for more “immersive” adventures. The Meta Quest 3 is also a brilliant, crisp headset that addresses many of the bugbears of earlier VR devices, for smooth and engaging gameplay.

While Arkham Shadow being exclusive to this device is a bit of a shame – it feels perfect for PlayStation VR2, which is still in need of killer exclusives – but for those who already own the headset, it’s a welcome announcement. It may also push those yet to adopt the Meta Quest 3, but we’ll just have to wait to see whether the game justifies the price of entry.

As announced, more details about Batman: Arkham Shadow VR will be revealed during Summer Game Fest.