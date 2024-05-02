News

PlayStation Plus monthly games for May 2024 revealed

Four new games will be offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers in May 2024.
2 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
Tunic game key art

PlayStation

Image: Andrew Shouldice / Finji

Share Icon

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set for an “oversized” monthly games offering in May 2024, with four new titles available to claim from 7 May 2024. As a quick refresher, the monthly games of PlayStation Plus are free to claim for subscribers on all tiers, and remain available for download and play for as long as a subscription is active.

From 7 May, subscribers will able to download and play:

  • EA Sports FC 24 (PS4, PS5) – “EA Sports FC 24 marks the beginning of the future of football. Built on innovation and authenticity, feel closer to the game in the most true-to-football experience yet with the best players from the biggest clubs, leagues, and competitions around the globe.”
  • Ghostrunner 2 (PS5) – “Survive a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future in this intense and immersive first-person experience, which builds on the fast-paced action of the original. As before, it’s a one-hit kill scenario: fight through enemies without taking damage yourself.”
  • Tunic (PS4, PS5) – “Explore a hostile and intricately-connected world of shady forests, sprawling ruins, and labyrinthine catacombs in this stylish isometric adventure. Discover hidden treasures and secret techniques to help you on your way. Clash with colossal beasts and smaller enemies deep beneath the earth, high above the clouds and in places stranger still.”
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS4, PS5) – “This Destiny 2 expansion takes Guardians to Neptune to discover a neon metropolis unlike anything you’ve explored in Destiny 2 before. Meet the Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna.”

Read: Tunic and the Anatomy of a Video Game Secret

PlayStation Plus subscribers will also be able to claim the PlayStation Plus Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack for EA Sports FC 24. This pack includes 11 untradeable players (rated 82+) as well as “one of football’s all-time greats” as an Icon Loan Player Pick for seven games.

It’s also worth noting Destiny 2: Lightfall doesn’t work without the base version of Destiny 2 – but this can be downloaded at no extra cost on the PlayStation Store, so there shouldn’t be a drama here.

Players keen to nab these four new games will need to wait a few days before they become available to claim. In the meantime, you have until 6 May 2024 to add last month’s games – Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer – to your library.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

