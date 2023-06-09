Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct – When and where to tune in

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct livestreams have been given a firm date and air time for everyone around the world – so it’s time to mark your calendars and prepare for this year’s not-E3 activities. On 11 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT, Bethesda and Microsoft will lift the lid on a number of future games for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, including the highly-anticipated Starfield.

You can expect this game to appear during the Xbox Games Showcase – as well as the post-show deep dive segment, Starfield Direct, which should provide greater insight into the upcoming blockbuster after being in development for several years.

These shows will also be followed by the annual Xbox Games Showcase Extended, which will air on 13 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT – and provide an array of first looks, gameplay showcases, and surprises for the latest games.

At this stage, we have very little idea about what could be on show, but there are plenty of in-development Xbox games that are deserving of a renewed spotlight – Fable and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 amongst them. Whatever appears, the event will likely be worth tuning in for.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct live streams have been locked in for 11 June 2023. Here’s when the shows will air around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (11 June)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (11 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (11 June)

The shows will be live on the Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels, and will also be available on the Xbox ASL Twitch channel with sign language support.

In addition to these livestreams, in-person FanFest events will be held in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw this year. You can find out more about these events on the Xbox website.