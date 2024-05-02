Starfield’s latest update improves surface maps, Xbox frame rate options

The latest update for Bethesda’s Starfield is now ready for rollout, with new features and improvements detailed in a blog post. The headliners here are upgrades to the game’s surface maps, new difficulty customisation options, and a plethora of new frame rate modes for those playing on Xbox Series X/S.

As detailed, the Xbox Series X/S version of Starfield will soon have the option to play at 30, 40, 60 FPS, as well as at an uncapped frame rate, to ensure the game runs best on each player’s chosen display. There will also now be Visuals and Performance modes to choose from, with each offering different frame rate targets and priorities.

Visuals mode will maintain high resolution and full detail for special effects, light, and crowds, but may not have stability of performance. In Performance mode, you won’t get those full lighting and effects details, but you will have smoother gameplay.

As for the other features, the most useful does seem to be the improved surface maps. These will help make your path forward clearer, with a visual overhaul better identifying points of interest. Beyond this, there is also set to be a new ship decoration mode, easier options for inventory management, the ability to change traits and your appearance, and a new camera toggle for dialogue segments.

Here’s a rundown of the major upgrades on the way in Starfield‘s 1.11.33 update, per Bethesda:

Improved surface maps – We’ve heard your feedback, and we’ve made some big improvements to surface maps, so you’ll always know just where to go and no longer “get lost” on the way to your parents’ place (and they weren’t buying that excuse anyway, you should really go visit them).

New gameplay options – For those of you who like a bit of an extra challenge or want to make some aspects of the game easier, you can customize your experience with brand new options in the Settings menu. Want to make ground combat harder but ship combat easier? You can do just that!

Added Ship Decoration mode to the interior of Ships – now you can decorate your ships just like you can with Outposts!

Added Tabs to Container menus to make managing your inventory easier.

Added the ability to change Traits and appearance after entering the Unity.

Added Dialogue camera toggle in the Settings.

Added Display settings for Xbox Series X to prioritize Visuals or Performance (Series X).

There’s also plenty of other tweaks and fixes for bugs you can browse on the Bethesda website.

Starfield‘s latest update is now available in Steam Beta, and will be going live for all players in the near future. Stay tuned for further details from Bethesda as it tests out these incoming improvements.