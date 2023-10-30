Capcom has a ‘major’ unannounced game set to launch by March 2024

Capcom’s latest financial report has reportedly revealed a ‘major’ unannounced game in development at the studio, with this title considered significant enough to boost the company’s overall sales goals, to hit high targets in the financial year ending in March 2024.

The news was spotted by Capcom fans on ResetEra, who translated an investor Q&A that revealed the mystery project. Per translation by thread contributor Angie, a Capcom spokesperson answered a question about how the company aims to achieve its sales goals with the following: “In the second half of this financial year, we plan to release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in January in addition to a currently unannounced major title. Moreover, we plan to boost the sales figures of new titles of the first half of this FY to achieve the target.”

This mystery title was further referred to in relation to sales goals for console, suggesting it will arrive on multiple platforms, and that Capcom expects it to sell millions. For now, Capcom has not explicitly detailed this project, although wording around it suggests it may be related to a major franchise – particularly given Capcom appears confident in its potential sales success.

As for what the title could be, there’s plenty of room left for speculation. As an entirely new game, we can likely rule out a new Street Fighter, given the freshness of Street Fighter 6. But everything else is fair game.

A new Resident Evil is a possibility, given how much Capcom has invested in the franchise over the last few years. Mega Man continues to be a success, with nostalgia likely contributing to overall high sales. A new Monster Hunter is a very likely candidate – although the series has had a recent release, in the form of Monster Hunter Rise for consoles.

A sequel or remake for Devil May Cry is also a possibility. Devil May Cry 5 continues to be a popular title for Capcom, and the long gap between game releases suggests something could be in the works.

That said, Capcom has remained tight-lipped about this mystery project. It could very well be an original game, or something completely unexpected. With the studio being confident it will launch by March 2024 and thus contribute to its goals for the financial year, we’re likely to hear more of this game in the coming months – potentially as early as The Game Awards in 2023.

Stay tuned for more details about what’s in the works at Capcom.