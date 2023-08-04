Capcom game sales see boost thanks to Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4

Japanese developer and publisher Capcom released its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year (April-June 2023), reporting significant increases in game sales – a total of 13.5 million units, up from 11.7 million year-on-year – thanks to strong new releases including Street Fighter 6, the remake of Resident Evil 4, and MegaMan Battle Network Collection.

Capcom had previously reported that Street Fighter 6 had sold 2 million copies since its 2 June 2023 release date (as of 7 July 2023), with a lifetime expectation of over 10 million in sales.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 sold over 1.1 million copies during this three-month period, bringing its total sales to 5 million since its release in late March 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 2, released in 2019, remains Capcom’s biggest-selling Resident Evil game however, with over 12 million copies sold.

A less high-profile collection of MegaMan Battle Network games released during this period also had strong performance selling 1.3 million copies – which is hopefully a heartening indication of the dormant franchise’s enduring popularity.

While the Resident Evil franchise remains one of Capcom’s longest and most popular franchises, with 146 million games sold over its lifetime, the Monster Hunter games continue to be the strongest performing. The most recent entry, Monster Hunter Rise, as well as its expansion Sunbreak have together sold 20 million copies alone.

Monster Hunter’s lifetime sales are reported as 94 million, while Street Fighter weighs in at 52 million. They’re followed by Mega Man (40 million), Devil May Cry (29 million) and Dragon’s Dogma (7.7 million).

During the investor call, Capcom was also asked about a brand new property released just after the reporting period – the futuristic, dinosaur-themed shooter Exoprimal. Capcom remarked that it has had challenges with the title, given it was a brand-new property. However, they viewed the game’s 1 million players to date as a positive sign, and committed to releasing new content going forward with an eye to expanding sales of the title.