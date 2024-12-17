Capcom is focusing on “re-activating dormant IPs” in future

Capcom has confirmed the announcement of Okami and Onimusha sequels is just the beginning of a new edict to revive fan-favourite franchises that haven’t received new entries in some time. As surfaced by Eurogamer, a new investor-facing press release from Capcom has revealed the company will focus more on its long-dormant franchises in future.

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently,” Capcom said. ” The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.”

In short: Capcom will revive fan-favourite franchises, leaning into nostalgia to guarantee interest and potential sales. While the language surrounding this is fairly dry – as most investor press releases are – there’s certainly plenty of excitement hiding between the lines.

A renewed focus on Capcom’s history will seemingly benefit fans as much as investors. Over the last few years, audiences have begged for revivals of some of Capcom’s biggest hits, including Dino Crisis. Resident Evil has received its fair share of the love recently, with remasters and ports, but this new attitude may also benefit desperate fans of Devil May Cry. (After all, there is an incoming Netflix series which may renew interest in the series – and the last Devil May Cry proved to be a significant success for Capcom.)

There’s a number of other franchises that may benefit from this approach, although we’ll have to stay patient to see what’s next. Okami and Onimusha sequels are the next cab off the rank, but Capcom is also working on a range of new titles, including Monster Hunter Wilds, and a major Resident Evil sequel.

Whatever the case, it’s clear the company will forge ahead with its existing strategy, enhancing its lineup with the return of older franchises. This isn’t anything particularly new for the company, as it’s always serviced its legacy games, but it does appear there’s now a firmer chance for even older Capcom franchises to return.

So, if you’re somebody who nearly had a heart attack when Dino Crisis popped its head into gaming discourse earlier in the year, there is still hope on the horizon. And for everyone who perked up at the mention of Devil May Cry, we’re with you. (Please, Capcom.)

For now, the studio will focus its attention on its newly-announced sequels, while working away on other projects in the background. Stay tuned for more, as Capcom continues to dive deep into its back catalogue.