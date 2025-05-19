Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being sunsetted

Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be removed from all storefronts on 18 May 2025 (ET/PT), as part of a longer-term wind-down. All in-game purchases have already been removed, and while unspent COD Points can still be redeemed, players will no longer be able to spend real-world currency on the game.

In addition to the removal of the game’s microtransactions, and the app’s removal from storefronts, its social features will also cease to work shortly, and it will no longer receive seasonal or gameplay updates. That said, servers will remain live, and players will still be able to jump into rounds of gameplay, as long as they already have the game downloaded. There is no announced date for a permanent server shut down.

As for why Activision Blizzard is shutting down Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, it appears the game was simply not popular enough to justify its continued support. In a post on X, developers confirmed that while Call of Duty remains popular on other platforms, it hasn’t managed to secure enough of an audience playing on mobile.

“Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences,” the team said.

“We know that this news may be disappointing, and we truly appreciate the support, passion, feedback, and dedication from our community.”

For now, it does appear dedicated players will still have an outlet, as Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is not shutting down in the traditional sense – at least, not yet. No new seasonal content or gameplay updates will arrive, but the game will remain functional for now.

What’s worth noting is you’ll need to keep the game installed if you wish to keep playing until the servers eventually shut down. If you delete the app after 19 May 2025, you will no longer be able to reinstall it.

As for those players who recently spent money on COD Points, or have massive amounts of COD Points banked up, there’s worse news on that front. Despite the shut down, Activision Blizzard will not refund players, so you’ll need to spend that in-game currency on what remains available in the shop.

Those with more questions about the game’s sunset can find answers on Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile FAQ.