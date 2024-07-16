Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to get two major betas prior to launch on 25 October 2024, with select players invited to test out the game’s online modes before they get stuck into the real deal. As revealed, early access will begin on 30 August PT/ET, and will end on 4 September PT/ET. This will be followed by an open beta period from 6 September PT/ET to 9 September PT/ET.

So, what’s the difference? The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access period will only be open to players who preorder the game (a code will be provided that allows access), or those with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Notably, this is the first Call of Duty game that will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, which is why the early access parameters have widened.

If you don’t want to preorder the game, but you still want to jump in for early access, you can do so by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass (or hopping in with an existing membership). It’s fair to say this is part of the reason why Xbox Game Pass was recently restructured – it’s to compensate for added benefits, and larger day one game releases.

Once the game’s early access period concludes, an open beta period will invite all players to take part in skirmishes. You don’t need to have preordered the game to access this test, and you won’t need an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. You will still need access to a multiplayer game service on console, however.

For now, exact timing for these beta tests has not been confirmed, but players can expect to learn more shortly. At this stage, it’s also unclear what content will be available to players who hop in during early access or the game’s open beta. Typically, a game’s beta will include a handful of online maps and modes to test, and we expect the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will be no different.

As for what to expect of the game on launch, Black Ops 6 already has a lot going for it – particularly with a plot that focuses on espionage, after you and your team are labelled traitors to the government. So far, the game’s been described as a spy action-thriller in the vein of the James Bond franchise or Mission: Impossible. That differentiates it greatly from its predecessors, and should provide some unique flavour for those looking for a new spin on the first-person shooter genre.

During a recent livestream, the Treyarch and Raven Software development teams behind the game also confirmed Black Ops 6 will include a refreshed Zombies mode, alongside improvements for gameplay and combat. We’ll see all these changes in action when the game launches for PC and consoles on 25 October 2024.