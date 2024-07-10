News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Game Pass has been restructured and repriced

Xbox Game Pass is set to become more expensive due to changing market conditions.
10 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox logo xbox games showcase 2024

Xbox

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

Xbox Game Pass is set to undergo major changes in the coming months, as Microsoft restructures its subscription tiers and prices. As announced, Xbox Game Pass for Console will no longer be offered to new subscribers, and a new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription will take its place. This subscription tier will offer a library of hundreds of games on console and access to multiplayer games, but it will not include day one releases.

Going forward, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and legacy Xbox Game Pass for Console subscribers will have access to day one releases.

For now, prices for existing subscribers will remain the same – but any new subscribers signing up from today, July 10, will need to pay an increased fee to subscribe. This increase will apply to everyone from 12 September 2024.

The minutiae of changes to Xbox Game Pass are very finicky, but what you really need to know is: Xbox Game Pass for Console will disappear eventually, there’s now a new subscription tier between Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be paying more for Xbox Game Pass in future, and day one games are now locked behind a more expensive subscription tier.

This is the second significant price rise for Xbox Game Pass in two years, with this move likely inspired by a combination of market conditions, and Microsoft’s recent purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Read: Xbox reportedly looking to make more cuts in future

Xbox Game Pass: New Australian price and tiers

Here’s the breakdown of what Xbox Game Pass will now cost for Australian subscribers:

  • Game Pass Core – AUD $89.95 (12 Months)
  • Xbox Game Pass Standard – USD $14.99 (TBD)
  • PC Game Pass – AUD $13.95
  • Xbox Game Pass for Console – No Longer Offered
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – AUD $22.95

Most tiers are now AUD $3-4 more expensive per month, representing a significant leap – particularly given Xbox Game Pass already had a price rise in 2023. For those who no longer wish to renew their membership based on this increase, it’s best to turn off automatic billing from your Microsoft subscription settings.

For more information about the changes coming to Xbox Game Pass, head to the Microsoft support FAQ.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
level up tasmania video games
?>
News

Level Up: Tasmania Video Games Showcase to spotlight local game devs

The Level Up Tasmania Video Games Showcase is making its grand debut in 2024.

Leah J. Williams
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022
?>
News

Vampire Survivors is coming to Apple Arcade in August 2024

Prepare to unleash bullet hell when Vampire Survivors lands on the subscription service.

Leah J. Williams
the simpsons hit and run
?>
News

The Australian Speedrun Marathon returns next week

Tune in to speedruns of Mario Kart 64 and The Simpsons: Hit & Run, and help raise money for charity.

Leah J. Williams
guck blaktasia game
?>
News

Guck announces debut game, Blaktasia

Blaktasia is a mobile game focussed on restoring bushland and protecting animals.

Leah J. Williams
amazon fire tv sticks xbox cloud gaming
?>
News

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

The console-less future approaches, as Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on more devices.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login