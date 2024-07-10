Xbox Game Pass is set to undergo major changes in the coming months, as Microsoft restructures its subscription tiers and prices. As announced, Xbox Game Pass for Console will no longer be offered to new subscribers, and a new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription will take its place. This subscription tier will offer a library of hundreds of games on console and access to multiplayer games, but it will not include day one releases.

Going forward, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and legacy Xbox Game Pass for Console subscribers will have access to day one releases.

For now, prices for existing subscribers will remain the same – but any new subscribers signing up from today, July 10, will need to pay an increased fee to subscribe. This increase will apply to everyone from 12 September 2024.

The minutiae of changes to Xbox Game Pass are very finicky, but what you really need to know is: Xbox Game Pass for Console will disappear eventually, there’s now a new subscription tier between Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be paying more for Xbox Game Pass in future, and day one games are now locked behind a more expensive subscription tier.

This is the second significant price rise for Xbox Game Pass in two years, with this move likely inspired by a combination of market conditions, and Microsoft’s recent purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Xbox Game Pass: New Australian price and tiers

Here’s the breakdown of what Xbox Game Pass will now cost for Australian subscribers:

Game Pass Core – AUD $89.95 (12 Months)

– AUD $89.95 (12 Months) Xbox Game Pass Standard – USD $14.99 (TBD)

– USD $14.99 (TBD) PC Game Pass – AUD $13.95

AUD $13.95 Xbox Game Pass for Console – No Longer Offered

– No Longer Offered Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – AUD $22.95

Most tiers are now AUD $3-4 more expensive per month, representing a significant leap – particularly given Xbox Game Pass already had a price rise in 2023. For those who no longer wish to renew their membership based on this increase, it’s best to turn off automatic billing from your Microsoft subscription settings.

For more information about the changes coming to Xbox Game Pass, head to the Microsoft support FAQ.