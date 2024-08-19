News

Rockstar classic Bully has been re-rated for modern consoles

The new ratings likely relate to the game's future inclusion in the GTA+ Games Library.
Leah J. Williams
Classic Rockstar adventure game Bully has been re-rated for modern consoles including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, via the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee (as spotted by Gematsu). But while an event like this would usually cause great excitement and speculation about future ports or remasters, fervour around this reveal should be tempered.

Bully is one of the greatest games of its era, with rewarding exploration-based gameplay, and a school timetable structure that lends itself well to various friendship and relationship dramas that play out across a tight, well-told story. For years, keen fans have begged Rockstar to revisit the world of Bully or give the original game a fresh lick of paint. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear Bully will get this treatment just yet.

As discussed by Gematsu, Bully has indeed been re-rated, with new listings for multiple modern consoles, but rather than relating to a new edition of the game, it’s more likely these ratings are tied to Bully‘s launch as a benefit for GTA+ Members.

What is GTA+?

The GTA+ subscription service is a Rockstar initiative designed to benefit players of GTA Online. Those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are able to sign up for this premium service for AUD $11.95 | USD $7.99, and immediately gain a range of benefits, including in-game currency for GTA Online, access to the exclusive Vinewood Club, member-only Shark Cards, GTA$ accelerators, special discounts, access to one-of-a-kind car liveries, unique apparel, and plenty more.

One of the additional perks is access to the GTA+ Games Library, which contains a handful of the best games developed by Rockstar – including L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and of course, other GTA games. These games are on rotation, so you can’t play them indefinitely – but there are some stalwarts that stick around.

Read: After 14 years, Red Dead Redemption might finally launch on PC

Bully was announced as being the latest inclusion for GTA+ Members in an early August blog from Rockstar, revealing the game is officially set to launch for subscribers on 20 August. It will be available for members to “download on the console platform that coincides with their active GTA+ Membership, and on compatible iOS and Android devices.”

That news covers the announcement of a re-rating, as Bully will now be more widely available on modern consoles. It does appear the game will arrive in its original form, but it’s worth noting Bully is still a fantastic game to play regardless of nostalgia, and a lick of paint isn’t necessary for newer players to enjoy it.

Those who get to play Bully for the first time this month are still in for a real treat. As for those hoping and praying for a future remaster, it’s back to playing the waiting game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

