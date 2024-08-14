News

After 14 years, Red Dead Redemption might finally launch on PC

Hints at a PC port for Red Dead Redemption were spotted on the PlayStation Store, weirdly enough.
14 Aug 2024 9:46
Leah J. Williams
Red Dead Redemption key art man holding gun

Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games classic Red Dead Redemption is currently available on nearly every platform except PC. That might be set to change shortly, as a newly-spotted and very quickly taken down PlayStation Store listing has seemingly confirmed the game will soon launch on PC, after a 14 year wait.

As first spotted and shared by Wario64, teasers for the Red Dead Redemption PC port were briefly posted as an update for the PlayStation 4 version of Red Dead Redemption, released in 2023. Within the listing’s “Game and Legal Info” a new description read: “Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation – now on PC for the first time ever.”

“When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2. Also included is Undead Nightmare, the iconic horror story that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde.”

The description also stated this PC version would include both Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, as well as bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and all upgrades from the 2023 console ports (for PS4 and Nintendo Switch). It would also include “PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.”

Read: Cattle Country promises a cosy mix of Stardew Valley and Red Dead

Since being spotted and blasted over the news horns, the original listing for the PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption has been restored, and the new version has been taken down. But it’s too late to put the cat back in the bag.

While this doesn’t count as an official announcement for a PC version of Red Dead Redemption, it’s worth noting the PlayStation Store is an official source, and there’s certainly folks working behind the scenes that would have direct contact with Rockstar Games. It’s highly likely this written copy is legitimate, and that it was penned for the release of a new Red Dead Redemption port.

As for how the copy wound up on the PlayStation Store, that’s a deeper mystery. It could be that Sony has a hand in the PC port of the game, or that someone on the Rockstar Games end simply updated the wrong storefront. Whatever the case, it’s certainly an oddity – and not the way Rockstar would want a PC port of Red Dead Redemption revealed.

At this stage, it’s unclear when or where Red Dead Redemption for PC will be properly revealed. While it seems to be a certainty, thanks to this PlayStation Store drama, we’ll have to wait for official word to hear more about it.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

