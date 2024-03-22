Drop Bear Bytes’ Broken Roads gets new release date

Broken Roads, the post-apocalyptic RPG from Australian studio Drop Bear Bytes, has nabbed a new release date, following last year’s unexpected delay. While it was originally set to launch in November 2023, it was pulled just days before release. Now, after months of polish and “QA manpower” it will officially launch on 10 April 2024.

“We appreciate the community’s patience in allowing us to give Broken Roads the polish and attention it needed to get to the finish line,” game director Craig Ritchie said in a press release. “Broken Roads is now in its best state ever, with more polish, more voice acting, over 400,000 words of dialogue and more than 150,000 end-game permutations. We hope you all have an amazing time playing it.”

It was those 150,000 permutations which reportedly contributed to a need for extra polish, with the Drop Bear Bytes team working to ensure quality and polish in each of the game’s many plots and twists over the last few months.

In a new trailer, Drop Bear Bytes has revealed more of the game’s action and its unique morality system, which allows players to pursue their own unique philosophies in the Australian outback. As previously detailed, the game is inspired by Mad Max and the original Fallout games, and is uniquely Aussie in its design.

There’s high hopes for the adventure, and plenty to look forward to when it launches later in April 2024. Those keen to stay tuned for the latest updates on Broken Roads can keep up with its journey (or wishlist it) on Steam.