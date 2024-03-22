News

 > News > PC

Drop Bear Bytes’ Broken Roads gets new release date

Broken Roads has finally nabbed a new launch date, following its last-minute delay in 2023.
22 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
Broken Roads from Drop Bear Bytes

PC

Image: Drop Bear Bytes

Share Icon

Broken Roads, the post-apocalyptic RPG from Australian studio Drop Bear Bytes, has nabbed a new release date, following last year’s unexpected delay. While it was originally set to launch in November 2023, it was pulled just days before release. Now, after months of polish and “QA manpower” it will officially launch on 10 April 2024.

“We appreciate the community’s patience in allowing us to give Broken Roads the polish and attention it needed to get to the finish line,” game director Craig Ritchie said in a press release. “Broken Roads is now in its best state ever, with more polish, more voice acting, over 400,000 words of dialogue and more than 150,000 end-game permutations. We hope you all have an amazing time playing it.”

It was those 150,000 permutations which reportedly contributed to a need for extra polish, with the Drop Bear Bytes team working to ensure quality and polish in each of the game’s many plots and twists over the last few months.

Read: Broken Roads has been delayed to 2024

In a new trailer, Drop Bear Bytes has revealed more of the game’s action and its unique morality system, which allows players to pursue their own unique philosophies in the Australian outback. As previously detailed, the game is inspired by Mad Max and the original Fallout games, and is uniquely Aussie in its design.

There’s high hopes for the adventure, and plenty to look forward to when it launches later in April 2024. Those keen to stay tuned for the latest updates on Broken Roads can keep up with its journey (or wishlist it) on Steam.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
freddi fish spy fox pajama sam humble bundle
?>
News

Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, and Pajama Sam headline new Humble Bundle

Get a dose of childhood nostalgia for cheap.

Leah J. Williams
Still Wakes The Deep
?>
News

Spooky oil rig game Still Wakes The Deep now has release date

Isolation meets otherworldly horror in the release date trailer for Still Wakes The Deep.

Steph Panecasio
baldurs gate 3 sequel expansion
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 won't get an expansion or sequel from Larian Studios

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has seemingly confirmed the studio is moving on.

Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 gdc awards 2024
?>
News

GDC Awards 2024: Baldur's Gate 3 takes out Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 has swept the field at the GDC Awards 2024.

Leah J. Williams
blockbuster inc the movies
?>
News

The Movies spiritual successor Blockbuster Inc. launches in June 2024

If you're lamenting the loss of The Movies, then Blockbuster Inc. might just fill the void.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login