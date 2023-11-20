News

Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 seemingly leaked

Both unannounced games were mentioned in the profile of a former Gearbox employee.
20 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
tiny tina's wonderlands

PC

Image: 2K Games / Gearbox

The existence of Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 has seemingly been leaked via LinkedIn, where a former Gearbox employee listed experience working on both games. As spotted by VGC, the employee in question was a technical director at Lost Boys Interactive, which has supported Gearbox across a number of releases, including the original Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and WWE 2K23.

Given the studio’s direct involvement, and the professional nature of LinkedIn, we can assume the experience listed was accurate, and that the former employee had knowledge of Gearbox’s future projects, including the long-rumoured follow-ups to the Borderlands and Wonderlands franchises.

While the nature of the reveal is unexpected, both sequels are unsurprising. The Borderlands franchise is a flagship at Gearbox, and each entry has proved to be a reliable sales success – with the latest entry, Borderlands 3, reportedly selling over 18 million copies by 2023.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was also a major sales success on launch, inspiring enough confidence that Gearbox almost immediately began referring to Wonderlands as a new franchise, while promising “future experiences” in the same vein. A sequel would certainly fit the bill.

Read: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review – A tremendous tall tale

There are, however, complications to this seeming confirmation of games in development. In recent months, rumours have insisted that Gearbox Software is for sale, as current parent company Embracer Group looks to cut costs.

In addition, Embracer recently confirmed 15 “mainly unannounced” projects at studios including Gearbox, Plaion, Saber Interactive, and THQ Nordic had been “written down” and cancelled. Borderlands and Wonderlands are unlikely to be included in this lot due to their profitability and popularity, but it’s worth noting all the same.

At this stage, Gearbox has not made official announcements for Borderlands 4 or Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but we expect more will be revealed in future – potentially once Gearbox either settles in the palm of Embracer, or changes hands. Stay tuned for more details about these alleged projects.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

