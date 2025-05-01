News

Borderlands 4 State of Play introduces new Vault Hunters, lore, and more

It's time to leave Pandora behind.
1 May 2025 8:58
Leah J. Williams
borderlands 4 game

PlayStation

Image: 2K / Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software has revealed more about Borderlands 4 in a dedicated PlayStation State of Play showcase focussed on world-building, character abilities, lore, and gunplay. It gave a very pretty picture of what to expect in this upcoming game, which is set to release on 12 September 2025.

First up, we were finally introduced to two of the four Vault Hunters set to headline Borderlands 4. It’s an all-new cast, as with Borderlands 3, and each new hero has access to their own special abilities and strategies. First up, the Gearbox team showcased Vex the Siren, who wields purple “phase energy”, and has a pair of sweet-looking demon wings. In combat, Vex can use her energy to “empower” herself, or use it to conjure magical minions to fight alongside her.

The other Vault Hunter introduced was Rafa the Exo-Soldier, who wears an exo-suit that can “digistruct” a range of weapons, including two big claws for slashing.

Next, the team introduced the new game setting of Kairos, a planet “steeped in conflict,” thanks to the machinations of the mysterious and tyrannical Timekeeper. While previously, the planet was protected by a veil, Elpis’ crash into its orbit (as seen in BL3) disrupted this, revealing Kairos to the world and disrupting the Timekeeper’s rule.

Read: Borderlands 4 gets new, earlier release date

The Vault Hunters in this tale have “crash-landed” into Kairos, entering a world where folks are rising up, taking out their controlling “bolts” (for better or worse), and causing all sorts of chaos. In their journey through Kairos, they’ll meet some new faces, as well as some familiar ones – Gearbox Software has confirmed Moxxi, Zane, Amara, and Claptrap will return, and there’ll likely be other surprises in store.

Borderlands 4 – State of Play Deep Dive

Beyond these details, Gearbox Software has also revealed a first look at actual gameplay, confirming plenty familiar about the game’s exploration and gunplay. The HUD hasn’t really changed much at all, which is nice to see. What we’re getting is essentially a bigger, brighter, much prettier Borderlands, with all the modern bells and whistles.

Those keen to see more will have to stay patient for a bit longer, but at the very least, Gearbox Software did recently push up the release date of the game by two weeks. Borderlands 4 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on 12 September 2025.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

