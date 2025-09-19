There have been multiple updates to try and remedy Borderlands 4’s performance issues, with users still complaining of crashes and stuttering frame rates.

After the first Borderlands 4 performance patch failed to address some of the biggest criticisms, a new update is now live that’s aimed at fixing some of the most major issues on PC, with the accompanying notes offering a more conclusive rundown.

Borderlands 4 Performance Patch Notes

The full Borderlands 4 patch notes can be found on their dedicated site, with the highlights as follows:

Stability

Addressed crashes tied to animation states, audio, and collision checks

Addressed various GPU-related crashes



Gameplay & Progression

Resolved an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards

Addressed a progression blocker in the mission “Talk to Zadra,” where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue

Corrected “Doesn’t own DLC” warnings incorrectly showing up on non-DLC gear

This will be fixed on consoles in the coming days.



Loot & Items

Updated loot pools so Gilded Glory Pack guns no longer appear in standard chests

Social Media Disputes

What is perhaps making this whole situation worse for many frustrated players is that they don’t have to only contend with the performance issues, but also Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford’s social media posts.

Pitchford’s comments have drawn controversy for supposedly shovelling the blame onto consumers for certain issues. While the majority of these posts have involved suggestions about what players could do to fix the issues in Borderlands 4, others are more confrontational in tone, suggesting that the hardware of the players might be to blame.

Borderlands 4 Reception

Of course, with so much of the discussion around Borderlands 4 centred around the performance issues, it’s difficult to tell what the public perception of the actual game is.

For many people, the performance issues are so severe to the point where it’s preventing people from enjoying the game in the first place.

The majority of negative Steam reviews focus on the poor PC performance, while even the otherwise positive critic reviews do too, so it seems as though it is the largest thing holding it back.