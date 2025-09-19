News > News > Xbox

Borderlands 4 Releases Latest Patch Notes Amid Performance Issues

19 Sep 2025 6:07
Peter Morgan
Borderlands 4 performance patch

PC

Share Icon

There have been multiple updates to try and remedy Borderlands 4’s performance issues, with users still complaining of crashes and stuttering frame rates.

After the first Borderlands 4 performance patch failed to address some of the biggest criticisms, a new update is now live that’s aimed at fixing some of the most major issues on PC, with the accompanying notes offering a more conclusive rundown.

Borderlands 4 Performance Patch Notes

The full Borderlands 4 patch notes can be found on their dedicated site, with the highlights as follows: 

Stability 

  • Addressed crashes tied to animation states, audio, and collision checks
  • Addressed various GPU-related crashes

Gameplay & Progression 

  • Resolved an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards
  • Addressed a progression blocker in the mission “Talk to Zadra,” where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue
  • Corrected “Doesn’t own DLC” warnings incorrectly showing up on non-DLC gear
  • This will be fixed on consoles in the coming days.

Loot & Items 

  • Updated loot pools so Gilded Glory Pack guns no longer appear in standard chests

Social Media Disputes

What is perhaps making this whole situation worse for many frustrated players is that they don’t have to only contend with the performance issues, but also Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford’s social media posts.

Pitchford’s comments have drawn controversy for supposedly shovelling the blame onto consumers for certain issues. While the majority of these posts have involved suggestions about what players could do to fix the issues in Borderlands 4, others are more confrontational in tone, suggesting that the hardware of the players might be to blame.

Borderlands 4 Reception

Of course, with so much of the discussion around Borderlands 4 centred around the performance issues, it’s difficult to tell what the public perception of the actual game is.

For many people, the performance issues are so severe to the point where it’s preventing people from enjoying the game in the first place.

The majority of negative Steam reviews focus on the poor PC performance, while even the otherwise positive critic reviews do too, so it seems as though it is the largest thing holding it back.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth’s Switch 2 and Xbox Port Features “Streamlined Progression” Easy Mode

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has revealed its plans to feature “streamlined progression” options which make the game so easy that…

Peter Morgan
The Outer Worlds 2
?>
News

The Outer Worlds 2 Director Says Audiences Are Ready for “Crunchy” RPGs Again After Baldur’s Gate 3

Despite receiving a generally positive reception, The Outer Worlds didn’t have the kind of Earth-shattering impact on the RPG landscape…

Peter Morgan
pokemon go pokestop
?>
News

Pokémon GO Tour 2026 Dates and Locations Revealed

Nintendo have announced the official dates and locations for the 2026 Pokémon GO tour, with the event heading to Los…

Callum Hamilton
god of war ragnarok
?>
News

God of War 6 Could be Heading to Ancient Egypt

The next instalment of the God of War series could be set in ancient Egypt, according to an industry insider.…

Callum Hamilton
Fortnite
?>
News

Fortnite Will Allow Creators to Sell Content In-Game From December 2025

Fortnite encompasses every possible aesthetic, crossover and even game mode that you can imagine, and that wide coverage is only…

Peter Morgan