Bluey: The Videogame is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has officially revealed the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and there’s not a weak link amongst them. Headlining the batch is Bluey: The Videogame, a light adventure game for young kids, and it’s joined by a number of other hits: Indivisible, Maneater, Tales of Arise, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and more.

In what is perhaps the clearest example that video games are for everyone, this Xbox Game Pass drop includes puzzle-adventuring for kids, sweeping high fantasy epics, violent explosions, man-eating sharks, and a spot of sports action. Whether you’re looking for a frantic time or a cosy one, you should be well served this month.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in late February 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two for February 2024

Return to Grace (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “A daring space archaeologist has just unearthed the ancient resting place of a long lost A.I. god known as Grace. Adventure with various fractured A.I. personalities as you uncover the great mystery of why she was shut down all those years ago in this first-person narrative adventure set in a visually stunning ‘60s retro sci-fi world.”

Tales of Arise (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “As two worlds of conflict converge in Tales of Arise, two people from opposite walks of life join forces to challenge their fates and create a new future. Along the way, meet up with a unique cast of allies, all with their own reasons to fight.”

Bluey: The Videogame (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 22 February: “Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive adventures. For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location.”

Maneater (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 27 February: “Maneater is a single-player action-RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps, and rivers with danger lurking at every depth.”

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud / EA Play) – Available 27 February: “Ultimate members can start their season with Xbox Cloud Gaming on 27 February 2024, courtesy of EA Play.”

Indivisible (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 28 February: “Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master.”

Space Engineers (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 29 February: “A sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration, and survival in space and on planets. Players build spaceships, wheeled vehicles, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses (civil and military), pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive.”

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 5 March: “Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of ’90s retro shooters.”

In addition to these arrivals, Xbox Game Pass will also farewell Madden NFL 22 and Soul Hackers 2 on 29 February – so get in quick if you’re keen to play either of these titles before they’re gone.

Stay tuned to GamesHub to hear more about the latest arrivals on Xbox Game Pass.

