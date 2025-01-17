Why Bloodborne isn’t optimised for PS5, per Shuhei Yoshida

Every time PlayStation announces a new State of Play showcase, this is typically dogged by calls for a enhanced version of PS4 classic, Bloodborne. While the original game is brilliant in its own right, fans have longed called for it to get a graphical refresh – if not a sequel – with this hopefully elevating its gloomy, grimy corridors, and its sleek, hard-hitting combat. It’s a modern FromSoftware classic, and it certainly deserves another chance in the spotlight.

But according to PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida, there’s a clear obstacle to Bloodborne being enhanced or refreshed for PS5: game director Hidetaka Miyazaki is simply too popular. Speaking to Kinda Funny in his first post-PlayStation departure interview, Yoshida spoke openly about his personal theory about Bloodborne‘s absence, based on his experiences.

“Bloodborne has always been the most asked-for thing, and people wonder why we haven’t really done anything. Not even an update or remake, or remaster, which should be easy. We’re known for doing so many remasters,” Yoshida said. “Some people get frustrated.”

“I only have my personal theory for that situation. I left first-party, so I don’t know what’s going on. But my theory is, because I remember Miyazaki really loved Bloodborne, and what he created. I think he is interested [in a Bloodborne revival] but he is so successful, and so busy. So he can’t do it himself, but he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it.”

As Yoshida made clear, this is his own personal assessment of the situation, but given his personal experiences working within PlayStation, his opinion holds plenty of weight. And there’s certainly an element of truth in that Miyazaki has become incredibly busy since the launch of Bloodborne.

He recently served as the director of Elden Ring, which became one of the most popular and well-loved games of 2022. It picked up a cabinet’s worth of accolades, including multiple ‘Game of the Year’ awards, and raised FromSoftware’s profile significantly. Capitalising on the success of this game, FromSoftware announced Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree soon afterwards, and in late 2024, the company also announced a multiplayer spin-off, Elden Ring Nightreign.

It’s fair to say these games have kept FromSoftware incredibly busy over the last few years – and that with the success of Elden Ring, the company is likely looking to move ahead with supporting its modern triumphs, rather than focussing on the past.

In the age of remakes and remasters, revisiting Bloodborne isn’t out of the question, but as Yoshida states, Hidetaka Miyakazi is an incredibly busy person, and with any new Bloodborne venture likely requiring his eyes and judgement, it’s hard to see how a new title (of any sort) will get the attention it deserves.