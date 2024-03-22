The Movies spiritual successor Blockbuster Inc. launches in June 2024

Remember The Movies? Lionhead Studios’ early 2000s studio management simulator may not be talked about often, but it’s very fondly remembered by those who played it before PC advancements rendered it difficult to run. In the game, you spent your days managing a film studio and its stars, forging a path into Hollywood by deploying clever strategy. New game Blockbuster Inc. aims to recapture that feeling – and in ever better news, it’s not far away from release.

As revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024, Blockbuster Inc. is set to launch for PC on 6 June 2024. For those who crave the bright lights of The Movies, it looks like it’ll fill a fairly empty void.

In Blockbuster Inc. you are again a studio manager, looking to carve a path towards the “Filmwood” Hall of Fame by creating a vast studio, managing its output, and fostering the careers of your many stars. You can see some of these features in action in the game’s latest trailer:

Notably, Blockbuster Inc. seems to go several steps further than The Movies in its ambition, adding in layers of customisation to expand gameplay. As the manager of your film studio, you won’t just be overseeing production, you’ll also be able to design sets, shoot your own movies, handle film “divas” and then head on to the Filmwood Awards to claim accolades for your creations.

For those looking to get a taste of Blockbuster Inc. there is already a “prologue” demo available to download and play. For everyone else, it’ll only be a short wait until 6 June 2024 for the full release of the upcoming game.

Blockbuster Inc. looks fantastic so far, and there’s every chance it will live up to the nostalgic legacy of its spiritual predecessor. Stay tuned for more on this upcoming game.