News

 > News > Culture

Margot Robbie reportedly set to produce The Sims movie adaptation

Hollywood reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed a live-action Sims adaptation is progressing.
21 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
the sims movie adaptation

Culture

Image: EA / Maxis

Share Icon

The Sims is reportedly set to get a live-action film adaptation in future, with beloved Australian actress Margot Robbie (Barbie) set to produce, and Loki helmer Kate Herron set to direct. Notably, there have been multiple attempts to get a Sims film produced in the past, with the rights first purchased by 20th Century Fox way back in 2007. This attempt never eventuated, and was officially cancelled in 2019 – but it appears there’s still more life left in the tank.

The news of a new adaptation arrives courtesy of Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider newsletter, as surfaced by DiscussingFilm on Twitter / X. While there are scant details beyond the names attached, Sneider’s reputation suggests legitimacy in the reveal. He’s previously reported for a range of Hollywood-focussed news websites, including Variety, Collider, and The Wrap, and is currently a reliable contributor to the long-running Los Angeles Magazine.

As for what the reported Sims adaptation could be, that’s anyone’s guess. It may do the rounds of development hell, as its predecessor did – but given Margot Robbie’s hot streak with Barbie, and the talents of Kate Herron, this project may have legs.

Read: Explaining the wild and uncanny timeline of The Sims

In choosing the source material, there’s actually plenty to work with – despite The Sims largely being a player-driven franchise. The live-action Sims adaptation could focus on the story of Bella Goth, a housewife who is allegedly abducted by aliens. It could also adapt the events of The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, or PlayStation Portable.

Each of these games is a story-focused adventure introducing wild and uncanny new characters: shambling Egyptian mummies, killer robots, rat superheroes, giant god-cows, emperor aliens, and much more. The weirder side of The Sims is rich with potential storylines.

Of course, given Robbie’s involvement and the precedent set with Barbie, there could be a deeper meta-narrative in store, with the most obvious choice of plot being a Sim that gains sentience, and attempts to break out from the “game’ of real life.

Whatever the case, and whatever eventuates, the reported Sims adaptation is certainly one to watch.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Venba igf awards
?>
News

IGF Awards 2024: All the winners and finalists

The IGF Awards celebrate some of the best independent games of the past year.

Steph Panecasio
Dragon's Dogma 2 review roundup
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Review Roundup

Dragon's Dogma 2 is being heralded as a blockbuster fantasy adventure with rich depth.

Leah J. Williams
igda ethics changes
?>
News

IGDA calls for industry leaders to condemn game developer harassment

IDGA has issued a response to recent harassment in the games industry.

Leah J. Williams
shin megami tensei v vengeance release date
?>
News

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets earlier release date

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is officially moving up by a week.

Leah J. Williams
phantom galaxies blowfish studios mech screen nsw funding
?>
News

Screen NSW announces Digital Games Seed Development Program

Screen NSW has officially opened applications for its new Digital Games Seed Development Program.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login