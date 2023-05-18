BlizzCon is returning to Anaheim in November 2023

BlizzCon is officially returning in 2023, with an in-person event planned to take place on 3 November 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in the United States. This is the first in-person BlizzCon event since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, and it appears organisers at Blizzard Entertainment have major plans for the show.

‘Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great – a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship,’ Blizzard said in its announcement.

‘Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention centre halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again.’

Details around ticketing, cosplay competitions, and what to expect will be revealed in June.

The return of BlizzCon in 2023 is frankly a bit unexpected.

Shows planned for 2021 and 2022 were derailed on multiple fronts – due to the pandemic, but also due to lawsuits facing Activision Blizzard in the wake of allegations of toxic workplace behaviour. In this time, goodwill towards the company plummeted and BlizzCon was pushed back so that management could work on a cultural reset.

In the years since these allegations surfaced, Activision Blizzard has reportedly restructured, and put more rigorous monitoring in place to ensure change is impactful. But this has been complicated by other, larger developments – like the proposed acquisition of the company by Microsoft.

Several competition watchdogs have taken interest in this potential merger, and it’s led to months of turmoil as global organisations deeply investigate the ramifications of the deal, pulling apart the business and technology of both parties.

Amidst this turmoil and uncertainty, it appears Activision Blizzard will plow full steam ahead with its plans, relaunching BlizzCon as a means to reconnect its global community. With major titles like Diablo 4 set to launch in 2023, and plans for Overwatch 2 evolving, it could certainly be a day to celebrate for a group that’s long been kept apart.

BlizzCon 2023 takes place on 3 November 2023 in Anaheim, California in the United States. Stay tuned for more details about ticketing, and what to expect from the show.