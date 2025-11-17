News > News > PC

Black Ops 7's First Double XP Weekend Leaked Kicking Off Soon

If you’ve been firing up Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and grinding those levels, then I have good news or at least a rumour that feels right. When will Doubled XP begin? A reputable data miner, Reality, who has previously leaked accurate details about the game provided there would be a Double XP event on launch day. We’re looking at November 25, a mere two weeks after the launch on November 14.

Treyarch hasn’t dropped any official word on this yet, but Activision has been busy hyping things up with a bunch of promo tie-ins to help you stockpile those precious XP tokens. Remember how they did this with Black Ops 6 last year? Yeah, the same playbook is being used here.

Black Ops 7’s First Double XP Event Could Be Sooner Than You Think

For anyone who has been holding out without using any tokens yet, hang in there, it won’t be a long wait. According to the leak, this inaugural event should fire up on Tuesday, November 25, and keep rolling through Monday, December 1. That’s a hefty stretch compared to the typical weekend only affairs we usually see in CoD, so maybe Treyarch’s just throwing us a bone to celebrate the fresh launch.

Understand this as well, Activision’s making it extremely easy to grab some free XP right out of the gate. If you Fire up Black Ops 7 at any time before Season 1 drops, you will get 10 hours of Double XP tokens, which will land right in your lap, split evenly between level and weapon boosts. No strings, no purchases, log in and claim it. The only issue is we don’t have a firm date for Season 1 yet, so don’t take too long.

On a slightly less shiny note, while Activision is pulling out all the stops to attract FPS diehards, Black Ops 7‘s Steam launch didn’t quite shatter records. The Call of Duty HQ app, which bundles in Warzone and BO6, had around 89,600 concurrent players on day one. If you compare and stack that up against Battlefield 6‘s monster 747,000 peak last month, it’s clear DICE had the edge on PC buzz. Console numbers are still under wraps, though, so the whole picture may be better across PlayStation and Xbox.

All in all, if you’re planning your grind session, mark that calendar for late November. You can grab it digitally on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, or via Game Pass if you’re subscribed.

