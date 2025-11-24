News > News > PC

Black Ops 7 Season 1 Battle Pass Goes Live On December 4

24 Nov 2025
Jamie Davis
Season 1 Launch Date Locked In

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone players have a major date circled: Thursday, December 4 marks the start of Season 1, just weeks after the game’s November 14 launch.

Activision and Treyarch are ramping up hype with a full Season 1 roadmap dropping today, November 24.

This update promises seamless integration between Black Ops 7 and Warzone, unlocking new weapons and cosmetics across both titles.

Classic Maps Return in Season 1

Treyarch has teased fan favorite remasters hitting the playlist rotation:

  • Standoff and Meltdown from Black Ops 2 arrive free to play, exact drop timing TBD (launch or mid-season).
  • Nuketown 2025 already dropped earlier this week, joining Raid, Express, and Hijacked.
Expect even more Black Ops 2 throwbacks like Yemen by season’s end.

Preseason Patch Delivers Balance Tweaks

The November 21 update addressed community feedback with key adjustments:

Additional fixes covered bugs, UI polish, and buffs/nerfs across the board.

Massive Content Drop Teased Next

Season 1 builds on Black Ops 7’s strong launch, promising the “biggest post launch offering” with new weapons like the Maddox, Crossbow, and Ballistic Knife. Zombies maps; and Warzone updates including Haven’s Hollow resurgence mode. Weekly Challenges return, too, with cross-mode rewards.

