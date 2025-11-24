Black Ops 7 Season 1 Battle Pass Goes Live On December 4

Season 1 Launch Date Locked In
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone players have a major date circled: Thursday, December 4 marks the start of Season 1, just weeks after the game’s November 14 launch.
Activision and Treyarch are ramping up hype with a full Season 1 roadmap dropping today, November 24.
Get ready for the biggest Season 01 ever coming to #BlackOps7 and Call of Duty: #Warzone on December 4. Roadmap tomorrow — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 23, 2025
This update promises seamless integration between Black Ops 7 and Warzone, unlocking new weapons and cosmetics across both titles.
Classic Maps Return in Season 1
Treyarch has teased fan favorite remasters hitting the playlist rotation:
- Standoff and Meltdown from Black Ops 2 arrive free to play, exact drop timing TBD (launch or mid-season).
- Nuketown 2025 already dropped earlier this week, joining Raid, Express, and Hijacked.
Expect even more Black Ops 2 throwbacks like Yemen by season’s end.
Preseason Patch Delivers Balance Tweaks
The November 21 update addressed community feedback with key adjustments:
- Drone Pod Field Upgrade: Charge time up from 2.5 to 3 minutes; duration down from 10 to 8 seconds; damage reduced from 60 to 50.
- Aim Assist: Rotational penalty eased from 35% to 25% minimum for fairer controller play, Treyarch aims for “the most competitive experience for all players and inputs.”
Additional fixes covered bugs, UI polish, and buffs/nerfs across the board.
Massive Content Drop Teased Next
Season 1 builds on Black Ops 7’s strong launch, promising the “biggest post launch offering” with new weapons like the Maddox, Crossbow, and Ballistic Knife. Zombies maps; and Warzone updates including Haven’s Hollow resurgence mode. Weekly Challenges return, too, with cross-mode rewards.
First Look at Haven's Hollow, the new resurgence map coming to Warzone with Black Ops 7.— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 30, 2025
Very colorful and vibrant.