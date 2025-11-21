News > News > Xbox

Black Ops 7 Devs Promise Aim Assist Boost and SMG Buffs After Launch Feedback

21 Nov 2025 7:26
Jamie Davis
bo7 smg buff

Treyarch has addressed community disappointment in its first post launch Dev Talk for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, confirming buffs to aim assist and submachine guns after complaints of underwhelming SMG performance and controller struggles at range.

Released November 20 via X, the video features Design Director Matt Scronce outlining tweaks ahead of Season 1 in December.

SMG Buffs Across the Board

SMGs have struggled post launch against dominant assault rifles in close quarters combat, prompting Treyarch to act swiftly. Scronce confirmed, “We are going to be targeting kind of a buff across the board for all SMGs,” alongside “specific attachments that target recoil and range.”

This data driven overhaul aims to make SMGs more viable without overhauling rifles or snipers, which are under monitoring for “a bit more presence without being too dominant.” No exact numerical tweaks were revealed, but the changes are slated for December ahead of Season 1, in response to players feeling SMGs lack punch beyond hip fire sprays.

Aim Assist Strength Increase

Controller users reported aim assist feeling “underpowered” at mid to long range, especially after beta adjustments requiring right stick input for full rotational strength. Treyarch, “fairly happy” overall, plans “very nuanced changes” to “slightly increase aim assist strength over range.”

Scronce emphasized monitoring conversations and internal data, ensuring parity across inputs without reverting to past “crutch” levels. This refines post beta tuning, where Black Ops 7 rotational assist was dialed back for fairness.

These updates join Drone Pod nerfs (fewer drones or slower speed), equipment buffs (Point Turret, Needle Drone), expanded mini map visibility, and spawn tweaks for Hardpoint, TDM, and FFA rolling out soon, with Season 1 bringing major content.

Jamie Davis

