The best Black Friday deals from the Nintendo eShop

Nintendo has kicked off its Black Friday sales via the Nintendo eShop, with a range of new and classic Nintendo Switch games now going cheap. It’s a great time to pick up any GOTYs you might have missed (Balatro), as well as under-the-radar indie gems you didn’t quite find time for during the year. With a short break coming up over the holidays, hopefully there’ll be some time to rest, relax, and catch up on your gaming backlog.

As a nice, added bonus, Nintendo also recently revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible, so any games you grab in the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale will be perfectly compatible with the next Nintendo console. (Even if you end up hoarding those games in perpetuity – you never know when the mood to play them will strike!)

Read: Amazon Black Friday: The best gaming deals in Australia

For a brief rundown, there’s great deals on evergreen multiplayer releases like Overcooked! All You Can Eat, It Takes and Moving Out, and you can also grab discounts on Sea of Stars, Stray, Super Mario Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and more.

Here’s the best deals from the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale. Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). This article refers to the deals included in the Australian Nintendo eShop sale.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $53.30 (was $79.95)

– $53.30 (was $79.95) Another Crab’s Treasure – $35.99 (was $44.99)

– $35.99 (was $44.99) Balatro – $19.75 (was $21.95)

– $19.75 (was $21.95) Cat Quest 3 – $22.50 (was $30.00)

– $22.50 (was $30.00) Dark Souls Remastered – $29.95 (was $59.95)

– $29.95 (was $59.95) Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $18.00 (was $60.00)

– $18.00 (was $60.00) Disney Dreamlight Valley – $44.96 (was $59.95)

– $44.96 (was $59.95) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – $27.45 (was $54.95)

– $27.45 (was $54.95) Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $6.79 (was $39.95)

– $6.79 (was $39.95) EA Sports FC 25 – $44.97 (was $89.95)

– $44.97 (was $89.95) Figment – $1.50 (was $29.00)

– $1.50 (was $29.00) Fire Emblem Engage – $53.30 (was $79.95)

– $53.30 (was $79.95) Good Pizza, Great Pizza – $6.30 (was $12.60)

– $6.30 (was $12.60) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $39.95 (was $79.95)

– $39.95 (was $79.95) Graveyard Keeper – $7.49 (was $29.99)

– $7.49 (was $29.99) Grounded – $29.97 (was $49.95)

– $29.97 (was $49.95) Hogwarts Legacy – $26.98 (was $89.95)

– $26.98 (was $89.95) It Takes Two – $29.97 (was $59.95)

– $29.97 (was $59.95) Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $53.30 (was $79.95)

– $53.30 (was $79.95) Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – $9.89 (was $109.95)

– $9.89 (was $109.95) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $8.99 (was $56.95)

– $8.99 (was $56.95) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $19.99 (was $99.95)

– $19.99 (was $99.95) Lego Worlds – $6.49 (was $49.95)

– $6.49 (was $49.95) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $20.98 (was $59.95)

– $20.98 (was $59.95) Master Sleuth Bundle (Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Crime and Punishment, The Sinking City) – $15.29 (was $139.00)

(Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Crime and Punishment, The Sinking City) – $15.29 (was $139.00) Monster Hunter Stories – $35.96 (was $44.95)

– $35.96 (was $44.95) Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – $31.48 (was $89.95)

– $31.48 (was $89.95) Moonstone Island – $22.50 (was $30.00)

– $22.50 (was $30.00) Mortal Kombat 1 – $23.98 (was $59.95)

– $23.98 (was $59.95) Mortal Kombat 11 – $11.69 (was $89.95)

– $11.69 (was $89.95) Moving Out – $26.98 (was $89.95)

– $26.98 (was $89.95) Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $19.36 (was $56.95)

– $19.36 (was $56.95) Pillars of Eternity – $18.75 (was $75.00)

– $18.75 (was $75.00) Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $53.30 (was $79.95)

– $53.30 (was $79.95) Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $17.99 (was $29.99)

– $17.99 (was $29.99) Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition – $11.99 (was $59.95)

– $11.99 (was $59.95) Red Dead Redemption – $41.95 (was $69.95)

– $41.95 (was $69.95) Rune Factory 4 Special – $8.99 (was $44.95)

– $8.99 (was $44.95) Rune Factory 5: Digital Deluxe – $22.48 *was $89.95)

– $22.48 *was $89.95) Sea of Stars – $34.13 (was $50.95)

– $34.13 (was $50.95) Sifu – $24.00 (was $60.00)

– $24.00 (was $60.00) Slay the Spire – $12.90 (was $37.95)

– $12.90 (was $37.95) Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – $11.99 (was $59.95)

– $11.99 (was $59.95) Stray – $40.49 (was $44.99)

– $40.49 (was $44.99) Super Mario Odyssey – $53.30 (was $79.95)

– $53.30 (was $79.95) Thank Goodness You’re Here! – $23.99 (was $29.99)

– $23.99 (was $29.99) The Survivalists – $3.75 (was $37.50)

– $3.75 (was $37.50) Undertale – $15.14 (was $22.95)

– $15.14 (was $22.95) West of Loathing – $5.76 (was $16.00)

– $5.76 (was $16.00) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $53.30 (was $79.95)

You can browse the full list of Black Friday deals on the Nintendo eShop website.