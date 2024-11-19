Amazon Black Friday: The best gaming deals in Australia

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday deals super early this year, with discounts on a range of video games, gaming hardware, and board games already on offer. While there are some deals exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, most deals are free for everyone, so you can pop on and peruse at your leisure.
For a quick rundown of the best deals at a glance, there’s a range of fantastic games going cheaply on Amazon, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and more. Even if they get added to a long backlog, it’s good to grab these games while they’re discounted.
Beyond games, you’ll also be able to grab deals on a range of stellar hardware, including SteelSeries, HyperX, Astro Gaming, and Corsair accessories.
Here’s all the best deals on video games, gaming hardware, and board games currently available in the Amazon Black Friday sales for Australia. Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). This article will be updated with more deals as they arrive.
Amazon Black Friday: Best Video Game Deals
Some of the latest and greatest video games are currently on sale on Amazon, including major smash hits and recent Game Awards 2024 nominees. Here’s the best deals on offer.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – $42.13
$47.00(-10%)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Xbox) – $50.95
$99.95(-49%)
- Bluey: The Video Game (PS5) – $36.95
$69.95(-47%)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5 / Xbox) – $75.00
$109.95(-32%)
- EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) – $59.00
$109.95(-46%)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) – $64.99
$119.95(-46%)
- Let’s Sing 2025 Mic Bundle (PS5) – $62.50
$99.95(-37%)
- NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition (PS5) – $79.95
$145.41(-45%)
- Persona 3 Reload (PS5) – $69.95
$109.95(-36%)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Switch / Xbox) – $43.95
$99.95(-56%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – $40.95
$109.95(-63%)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PS5 / Xbox) – $65.45
$109.95(-40%)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5) – $66.95
$109.95(-39%)
Amazon Black Friday: Best Gaming Hardware Deals
If you’re looking to jazz up your gaming setup with new headsets, lights, controllers, or other accessories, Amazon also has you covered. Here’s the rundown of the best offers on gaming hardware.
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset – $228.00
$399.00(-43%)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset – $455.49
$735.00(-38%)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wired Headset – $122.49
$199.00(-38%)
- Steelseries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Headset – $184.49
$299.00(-38%)
- Corsair K70 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $169.00
$249.00(-32%)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset – $129.00
$159.00(-19%)
- Astro Gaming A20 Wireless Headset – $169.00
$299.95(-44%)
- SteelSeries Rival 3 Wired Gaming Mouse – $46.49
$79.00(-41%)
- Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – $532.00
$749.95(-29%)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – $151.00
$299.95(-50%)
- Venom Multi-Colour LED Light-up Console Stand – $36.95
$69.95(-47%)
- Turtle Beach Recon 50 – $39.00
$49.95(-20%)
- Turtle Beach Recon Controller – $69.95
$99.95(-30%)
Amazon Black Friday: Best Board Game Deals
As an added bonus, there are also a range of board games currently on sale at Amazon, including some GamesHub favourites. Here’s the rundown of the best offers.
- Azul – $44.99
$69.95(-36%)
- Betrayal at The House on The Hill 3rd Edition – $59.48
$94.99(-37%)
- Chronicles of Crime – $50.95
$29.95(-36%)
- Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite Board Game – $84.99
$100.00(-15%)
- Frosthaven – $249.06
$449.95(-45%)
- Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs – $37.35
$39.95(-7%)
- Marvel United: Spider-Geddon – $37.31
$49.99(-25%)
- Mysterium Park – $31.99
$49.95(-36%)
- One Week Ultimate Werewolf – $51.52
$57.34(-10%)
- Pokemon Battle Academy – $38.20
$50.00(-24%)
- Talisman: The Magical Quest Game 5th Edition – $72.21
$84.99(-15%)
- The Game of Life – $24.99
$42.99(-42%)
- Ticket to Ride – $45.88
$79.95(-43%)
- Wavelength – $46.70
$69.95(-33%)
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.