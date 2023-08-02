The biggest new video games in August 2023

After a relatively calm start to the year, we’re now swiftly barrelling towards a smorgasbord of new game releases set for the later half of 2023. August is the start of the flood, with a strong array of games set to land shortly – from sweeping fantasy RPGs to first-person magic shooters, mech battlers, and beyond.

There’s even a whole bunch of Australian-made games in the bunch, with Moving Out 2 and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical arriving in August. They lead the charge for a number of notable indie hits, which include throwback pixel RPG adventure, Sea of Stars, and the retro-inspired WrestleQuest.

In short – there’s a bit of something for everyone in the August 2023 game releases. Here’s a rundown of everything you can expect in the coming month.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Release Date: 3 August 2023

Platform(s): PC

Baldur’s Gate 3, a massive sequel to the original Baldur’s Gate games developed by Larian Studios (Divinity: Original Sin), is finally exiting early access on PC in August 2023. While the game has been around for several years now, its finalised release will include every completed story arc, new characters, mechanics, and more for new and returning players to jump in with. It’s essentially a Dungeons & Dragons sandbox, with players able to drive a narrative forward, making their own choices along the way.

Per details revealed by Larian, Baldur’s Gate 3 launches with around 17,000 possible endings, all reliant on player choices – from the minuscule to the game-changing. How the action plays out will be entirely up to the player, and their custom-made hero.

WrestleQuest

Release Date: 8 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

WrestleQuest is a unique role-playing game set in a world where professional wrestling is the key to superstardom. You play as an aspiring young wrestler looking to make a mark on the world by facing off against an array of villains and ‘slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain’. If you’ve ever played the WWE 2K games and wanted more from their story modes, this is a game you’ll want to watch.

Beyond featuring cool theming, and some very snazzy pixel art, WrestleQuest is unique for featuring an array of officially-licensed wrestler cameos, with fans able to interact with digital versions of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Andre the Giant, La Parka, and more. There should be plenty of neat easter eggs to keep you hooked in this tale.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Release Date: 10 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, from Melbourne-based studio Summerfall, is finally landing on PC and consoles in August 2023. It’s one of two major Australian game releases set for the month, alongside Moving Out 2.

In the game, you play as Grace – a young woman who gets caught up in the world of ancient gods after she inherits the mysterious powers of a Muse.

As you travel through Stray Gods, you can expect to discover a hearty, narrative-driven story littered with catchy songs, and gorgeously-designed characters. The game boasts an all-star cast of voice actors, and an equally starry cast of Aussie game development talent.

Atlas Fallen

Release Date: 10 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Atlas Fallen is an adventure RPG that tasks you with bringing down a despotic god in a fight for freedom set within a world of sand. You’ll be able to take on this challenge solo or with friends in multiplayer mode, with plenty of sand surfing, shape-shifting weapons, and sand-powered abilities to turn the tide of battle.

As you journey further into the world of Atlas Fallen, you’ll discover new abilities, items, and hidden secrets, all of which will aid you in your quest to defeat a god. With a unique aesthetic and a Dune-like world, Atlas Fallen is certainly intriguing.

Moving Out 2

Release Date: 15 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Beloved Aussie moving simulator Moving Out is getting a fully-fledged sequel in August 2023, with this game expanding on the original’s mechanics and functionality. For one thing, you’ll be able to take Moving Out 2 online, facing off against strangers, or connecting with friends for chaotic moves across multiple dimensions.

The aim of the game here seems to be going bigger and bolder, with each level in Moving Out 2 providing a new quirk. As you attempt to move boxes and furniture in the game, you’ll need to contend with roving boats, larger open levels, and even distractions in the form of farm animals and clouds. It all looks very wild, and should make for a wonderfully raucous time.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Release Date: 16 August 2023

Platform(s): Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a narrative game that follows a witch named Fortuna rediscovering the bonds of friendship after a 200-year-long exile. As Fortuna finds a new home, she’ll reconnect with familiar faces, discover new ones, and learn how to live again in a brighter, stranger future filled with magic and cosmic secrets.

As you explore Fortuna’s story, you’ll be able to shape her growth with meaningful choices, and also take part in a variety of gorgeously-themed mini-games – one of which allows you to craft a unique tarot deck in dress-up style. The entire game looks totally gorgeous, and its pixel style should elevate a wild, impactful story.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Release Date: 18 August 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Classic horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been adapted into a horror survival video game in the same vein as Dead by Daylight, with the action seeing one player embodying a member of the Slaughter family, while everyone else plays victims attempting to run and hide. The game, developed by Sumo Digital, is officially set to launch in August 2023.

While the multiplayer horror survival genre is currently stacked with options, the continued popularity of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise may help attract interest from movie fans. Given the strength of Dead by Daylight, it’s clear the survival genre has passionate fans – and while this game will need to do much to differentiate itself from its competitors, there’s certainly potential in its success.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Release Date: 18 August 2023

Platform(s): Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a spiritual successor to classic Sega game Jet Set Radio, developed by Team Reptile. In the game, you’ll attempt to ‘conquer’ the city of New Amsterdam using the power of skating, dancing and graffiti. As with Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk prioritises high-speed movement and colours, with funky beats backing a rhythm-based trip through a neon city.

As you explore the streets of the game, you’ll fight back against controlling police rule, and eventually uncover a major conspiracy that could reshape New Amsterdam – all through the power of funky beats, biking, and skating.

Immortals of Aveum

Release Date: 22 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Immortals of Aveum is an ambitious new single-player FPS game from Ascendant Studios and EA that combines shooter gameplay with the dazzling world of magic. As you explore this game, you’ll learn to harness unique magic powers, and use this in a war for freedom as one of many specially-trained ‘battlemages’.

While magic is a common feature in games, it’s rare to see it integrated in Call of Duty-like way. Immortals of Aveum is exploring something very different here, and it could have major potential – as outlined in our recent game preview. Novelty is a major boon in the world of gaming, and it appears this adventure is bursting with it.

Blasphemous 2

Release Date: 24 August 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Blasphemous 2 is a gory hack-and-slash metroidvania with a gorgeous, free-flowing art style that brims with gothic charm. In the adventure, you play The Penitent One, a mysterious warrior who must contend with life and death cycles in a quest to explore a strange world, and save it from deranged, eldritch bosses.

As you journey in this side-scroller, you’ll uncover ancient secrets, learn more about your past, customise your skill set, and eventually free a labyrinth world from its monstrous horde of bosses. Be wary – you will likely die a lot before you reach your goal – but sometimes, you’ll need to die to get stronger. Whether you like spooky romps, or you’re just hanging out for another challengin Castlevania-like, get on the Blasphemous 2 train.

Armored Core 6

Release Date: 25 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the long-awaited sequel to FromSoftware’s cult mech action franchise, is another major title launching in August 2023. In this game, you harness the power of your very own hulking mech warrior, and must take on various jobs in a strange, post-apocalyptic world ruled by machinery.

Here’s what we had to say after our preview with the game:

‘The actions I was performing and the things I was keeping an eye on were different, but when I got into the rhythm of narrowly dodging a slew of attacks – that’s the kind of feeling so many FromSoftware enthusiasts strive for: a challenging battle hard fought, and a victory hard-won thanks to learning, planning, and executing.’

Goodbye Volcano High

Release Date: 29 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC

Goodbye Volcano High, the high school narrative game that takes place in a world on the brink of destruction, is finally launching in August 2023. In this game, you play as Fang, a young dinosaur creature trying to work of their place in the world as everything collapses around them. The premise for the tale is extremely intriguing, and it looks like it’ll inspire at least a tear or two.

With the world ending, Fang has defining choices to make – and these will guide their journey until the literal world’s end. Based on early looks, Goodbye Volcano High appears to be an adventure game perfect for those who love existentialist dramas – particularly titles like Night in the Woods and Oxenfree.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Release Date: 29 August 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking to loosen your muscles and get dancing in August 2023, then Samba de Amigo: Party Central has you covered. This rare sequel is a party-dancing game with a bunch of mini-modes all focussed on shaking your arms around, and getting into a delightful rhythm.

In an early preview with the game, we found Party Central was a fun, lively game perfect for energetic blasts. Its track list is particularly good, and features a strong range of classic and modern hits – so whether you grew up with Samba de Amigo or you’re just curious about rhythm-based games, you’ll find a solid array of groove-worthy tracks.

Sea of Stars

Release Date: 29 August 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Sea of Stars from Sabotage Studio is a throwback to the classic RPGs of the 1990s – although it significantly updates its retro inspirations with a gorgeous pixel art style and glittering, detailed worlds. In the game, you control a band of adventures trekking through a magical world to fend off strange forces and instil peace.

Along this journey, you’ll visit sweeping vistas, solve a variety of environment puzzles, strengthen your abilities, and eventually save the world. Notably, this game will launch day one on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, so it should be fairly approachable for anyone curious.

