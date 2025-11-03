Betsson Group is continuing to chase wins in the sports sponsorship arena, establishing two more significant partnerships heading into November.

The sportsbook and casino giant referenced the significance of its collaborations with sports teams and competitions when announcing its Q3 2023 figures, where executives delivered an upbeat review with revenue rising 6% year-on-year to €295.8 million.

While presenting the report, CEO Pontus Lindwall reflected that sports sponsorships are no longer simple visibility placements, they have an important role to play in long-term strategy.

“As we all know, there have been some challenges with restrictions in marketing in certain markets,” he said.

“Taking that into account, sponsorships is a great way of building a good brand both for Casino and sports globally.”

Betsson Named Official Sponsor Of Iraklis FC

Already active in the region by giving its name to the Greek Cup, Betsson has become the official sponsor of Iraklis FC.

The timing could perhaps have been better though as after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Anagennisi Karditsas in Super League 2, Iraklis sacked manager Dimitris Spanos despite being top of the table.

A 3-1 Greek Cup defeat at OFI in midweek wouldn’t have helped his cause but Spanos does leave the club unbeaten at the top of Super League 2 Group A with five wins and three draws so far in 2025-26.

Betsson has a growing stable of sports sponsorship deals

Betsson’s sponsorship kicks in straight away with the sportsbook’s brand appearing on the back of the Iraklis shirt until the end of next season.

Iraklis Thessalonikis is one of Greek’s oldest established clubs, having been founded in 1908.

It has appeared in the Greek Cup final five times, celebrating its only victory in 1976, and Iraklis also won the now defunct Balkans Cup in 1985.

Thanos Marinos, Managing Director of Betsson Greece, said: “We are truly delighted to become the Official Sponsor of this historic club.

“With more than a hundred years of history, the team embodies values that perfectly align with our own philosophy—passion, integrity, and love for football.

“Through this partnership, we aim to stand by Iraklis in its effort to return to where it belongs: the top division.

“We believe our support can make a meaningful contribution to the team’s journey and the club’s long-term ambitions.”

Official Sponsor Of The Peruvian Volleyball League

Expanding its influence in the Latin American region, Betsson has become official sponsor of the Peruvian Volleyball League (FPV).

Volleyball is second only to football in terms of popularity in Peru and this partnership with women’s premier volleyball competition, which will run until May 2026, strengthens Betsson’s commitment to promoting women’s sports.

“This year marks the beginning of a new era for Peruvian volleyball,” said FPV president Gino Vegas.

“The partnership with Betsson and our strategic allies will allow us to consolidate a sustainable model that places the players, clubs, and fans at the centre.”

The Betsson Peruvian Volleyball League

This follows another collaboration announced last month in which Betsson became main sponsor and naming partner of Panionios Women’s Volleyball in Greece.

Robin Olenius, Head of PR at Betsson Group, said: “At Betsson, we firmly believe in the power of sport as a driver of inspiration, unity, and opportunity.

“Sponsoring the Peruvian Volleyball League is our way of supporting female talent and strengthening a discipline that embodies the passion and pride of Peru.

“We are very excited to be part of this new stage of growth for national volleyball under the name Betsson Peruvian Volleyball League”.

Betsson And Serie A Giants Inter Milan

Betsson is continuing to tap into the power of sponsorship deals in sport and its high-profile collaboration with Serie A’s Inter Milan is the jewel in its crown.

The global iGaming firm’s association with Inter gained it global exposure through the Italian club’s appearance in May’s Champions League final and the World Club Cup, played in the US over the summer.

Lindwall reiterated the power of its sporting associations.

“I would say that sports is a very good way of marketing the brand, and it goes for both Casino and sports,” he said.

“The most clear example of that is what we can see now in Italy, where we do a very strong sports and very sports-oriented sponsorship with Inter, but still we see the Casino marching on.

“This is being able, as we are now, to sponsor large clubs that have a global reach.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us of building the brand and marketing our brand.