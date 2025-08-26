Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza both launched around the same time Nintendo debuted the Switch 2, but they both continue to rank top of the best selling games in the UK. Alongside immense critical praise, these games are selling well, with the UK charts showing them outpacing recent popular releases like Mafia: The Old Country.
It’s important to note that Mario Kart World is often bundled with the Switch 2 console which might go some way towards explaining its success, but nevertheless Mario Kart is an enormously popular series, so a new release was always going to be highly anticipated.
Best Selling Games UK
1 Mario Kart World
2 Donkey Kong Bananza
3 EA Sports FC 25
4 Hogwarts Legacy
5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
7 Mafia: The Old Country
8 Minecraft
9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
11 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
12 Super Mario Party Jamboree
13 Grand Theft Auto V
14 Sonic X Shadow Generations
15 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
16 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
17 Mortal Kombat 1
18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19 Nintendo Switch Sports
20 Final Fantasy I – VI Collection
21 Lego Harry Potter Collection
22 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
23 Lego Jurassic World
24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
26 Assassin’s Creed Shadows
27 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit – Remastered
28 WWE 2K25
29 F1 25
30 EA Sports UFC 5
31 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
32 Civilization VII
33 Digimon Survive
34 Dark Souls Trilogy
35 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
36 Tekken 8
37 Mafia Trilogy
38 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
39 Pokémon Legends Arceus
40 Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Nintendo Next Release
What else does Nintendo have in the pipeline that might keep this streak going?
Their next release is the Switch 2 version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but this is unlikely to reach the sales of some of their other heavy hitters. The next likely candidate to top the charts for Nintendo will be Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which comes out in October, though they also have Kirby: Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4 set for release this year.
Other Games That Could Break Nintendo’s Dominance
There are games on the charts that have seemed immovable since their release, with Grand Theft Auto 5 perhaps the most pertinent examples.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is right around the corner, but it’s too early to tell how much of an impact that might have.
EA Sports FC 26, however, is also set to release in September, and with last year’s entry still third on the charts, it’s safe to say that this release is likely to do well.