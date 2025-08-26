Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza both launched around the same time Nintendo debuted the Switch 2, but they both continue to rank top of the best selling games in the UK. Alongside immense critical praise, these games are selling well, with the UK charts showing them outpacing recent popular releases like Mafia: The Old Country.

It’s important to note that Mario Kart World is often bundled with the Switch 2 console which might go some way towards explaining its success, but nevertheless Mario Kart is an enormously popular series, so a new release was always going to be highly anticipated.

Best Selling Games UK

1 Mario Kart World

2 Donkey Kong Bananza

3 EA Sports FC 25

4 Hogwarts Legacy

5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

7 Mafia: The Old Country

8 Minecraft

9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

11 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12 Super Mario Party Jamboree

13 Grand Theft Auto V

14 Sonic X Shadow Generations

15 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

16 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

17 Mortal Kombat 1

18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19 Nintendo Switch Sports

20 Final Fantasy I – VI Collection

21 Lego Harry Potter Collection

22 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

23 Lego Jurassic World

24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

26 Assassin’s Creed Shadows

27 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit – Remastered

28 WWE 2K25

29 F1 25

30 EA Sports UFC 5

31 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

32 Civilization VII

33 Digimon Survive

34 Dark Souls Trilogy

35 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

36 Tekken 8

37 Mafia Trilogy

38 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

39 Pokémon Legends Arceus

40 Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Nintendo Next Release

What else does Nintendo have in the pipeline that might keep this streak going?

Their next release is the Switch 2 version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but this is unlikely to reach the sales of some of their other heavy hitters. The next likely candidate to top the charts for Nintendo will be Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which comes out in October, though they also have Kirby: Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4 set for release this year.

Other Games That Could Break Nintendo’s Dominance

There are games on the charts that have seemed immovable since their release, with Grand Theft Auto 5 perhaps the most pertinent examples.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is right around the corner, but it’s too early to tell how much of an impact that might have.

EA Sports FC 26, however, is also set to release in September, and with last year’s entry still third on the charts, it’s safe to say that this release is likely to do well.