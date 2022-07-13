Bayonetta 3 officially launches in October 2022

Long-awaited sequel Bayonetta 3 has officially been dated for launch – and it turns out, it’s joining a very packed October. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on 28 October 2022, directly following blockbuster launches for Gotham Knights, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Fans of the franchise have waited a long time for this moment. Bayonetta 3 was first announced back in 2017, and has only received small teasers since – but with a firm date now locked in, it’s finally time to celebrate the iconic witch and her demonic pals.

The new trailer for Bayonetta 3 showed off a number of new and returning characters, with the spotlight firmly placed on fledgling witch-in-training Viola, who rocks extremely flashy moves, and an attitude to match. It appears she’ll play a key role in the mysterious new tale.

According to Nintendo, the game will follow Bayonetta as she meets ‘a veritable coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last,’ with the action taking players from Tokyo to the mountains of China.

‘In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the unstoppable Umbra Witch must join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc,’ the game’s description reads.

The action in the trailer is extremely dazzling, and shows off what should be a deliciously over-the-top adventure. Sparks fly and monsters crawl as Bayonetta kicks off the action with a stylish new form and hard-hitting weapons to boot.

Bayonetta 3 releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 28 October 2022.

It will launch with a physical edition, as well as the Trinity Masquerade Edition, a collector’s pack that includes a 200-page art book, and special game sleeves that form a ‘panoramic artwork’.