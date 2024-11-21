News

 > News > Business

Bandai Namco Online set to be absorbed by Bandai Namco Entertainment

All ongoing operations will continue under the Bandai Namco Entertainment banner.
21 Nov 2024 9:33
Leah J. Williams
blue protocol mmorpg

Business

Image: Bandai Namco

Share Icon

Bandai Namco Online is set to be shut down and absorbed by Bandai Namco Entertainment on 1 April 2025, with all ongoing operations transferring to the larger studio. The news arrives following an array of significant shut downs for Bandai Namco Online games.

Most notably, the studio was set to bring major MMORPG Blue Protocol to the West in 2024, before this version was cancelled entirely, and the game’s end of service was announced for Japan. In the year prior, live service 6v6 shooter Gundam Evolution was also shuttered.

It appears Bandai Namco has now decided to pull the plug on its online studio, 15 years after its establishment. Its remaining games – Idolish7, Gundam Tribe, and SD Gundam Operations – will now be overseen by Bandai Namco Entertainment, likely with the same folks backing development.

Based on wording, it’s unclear whether there will be resulting layoffs from this absorption. Japan has much stricter rules around these practices, with strong employee protections baked into the legal system. It’s highly likely the Bandai Namco Online team will largely remain intact, with responsibilities integrated into Bandai Namco Entertainment.

That said, there have been recent allegations of the company using “oidashi beya” expulsion rooms to encourage staff to leave voluntarily – a claim which Bandai Namco has vehemently denied.

Read: Bandai Namco is allegedly cutting its headcount

As previously reported by GameBiz, Bandai Namco Online has been in a dire state for quite some time now, with change needed to overcome significant net losses and debt.

According to financial data, the studio had a financial loss of 8.201 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2024. This was a sharp downturn from prior years, which were quite profitable.

Per Bandai Namco, absorbing Bandai Namco Online back into the wider studio is a needed response to recent changes in the game business environment, and must be done to “strengthen the overall structure of the digital business sector.”

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
star wars outlaws wild card update 1.4
?>
News

Star Wars Outlaws gets Title Update 1.4 and Wild Card DLC today

Here's everything new coming to Star Wars Outlaws in the latest update.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft flight simulator 2024 issues
?>
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's launch issues, explained

Asobo Studio is currently working to fix major launch issues caused by unexpected player numbers.

Leah J. Williams
unknown 9 awakening gameplay combat
?>
News

Unknown 9: Awakening developer lays off 18% of workforce

Reflector Entertainment said the reduction will help it refocus on new game development.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring kadokawa from software sony
?>
News

Sony is officially in talks to acquire FromSoftware owner Kadokawa

Kadokawa Corporation is a major Japanese conglomerate that owns a range of subsidiaries.

Leah J. Williams
stardew valley concert tour 2025
?>
News

Stardew Valley's world concert tour is returning in 2025

Symphony of Seasons is a sequel to the sold out Festival of Seasons tours.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login