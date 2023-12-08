Baldur’s Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Larian Studios’ critically acclaimed role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken out the ultimate Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023. Founder and CEO of Larian Studios Swen Vincke dedicated the award to Larian team members who had lost their lives during the course of the game’s development, including Cinematic Animation Lead, Jim Southworth.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also took out the awards for Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and the Player’s Choice Award. Actor Neil Newbon, who voices Astarion in the game, also contributed to the tally by winning Best Performance for the role.

In the GamesHub review of Baldur’s Gate 3, Leah J. Williams wrote, “Throughout every choice-based dialogue and combat interaction, Baldur’s Gate 3 expertly enthrals you with its ever-expanding plot.”

“It winds a coil around your heart and tugs you along a string, emphasising your place in its world with every step. You aren’t just a bystander, romping through disparate quests. You are part of the fabric of its world, with every choice tugging at the seams, causing a ripple effect.”

“It’s pure magic to bring up a quest line or character, and realise that you, and you alone, have stumbled onto their path by chance. It’s magic to realise just how far the game’s plot can stretch, and how it can account for even the smallest choices made along your path. In the same way Dungeons & Dragons allows you to live out a self-guided fantasy, Larian Studios has managed to capture and bottle a slice of that magic, in rare video game form.”

The team at Larian Studios have crafted a phenomenal game, and in a year of tough competition, it’s certainly earned its Game of the Year win. We congratulate the team at Larian Studios for their achievements.