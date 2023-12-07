The Game Awards 2023: Complete list of nominees

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2023 has been revealed, with a number of major releases getting nods in multiple categories. Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are leading the nominations with eight apiece, but other recent releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are also getting a share of the love.
While there are seemingly some snubs this year – Starfield has only achieved a single nomination, and Alan Wake actors Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta certainly deserved recognition alongside Saga Anderson actor Melanie Liburd – the best games of the year are fairly well represented here.
Here are all the nominees for The Game Awards 2023:
The Game Awards 2023: Complete list of Finalists
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE
- Resident Evil 4, Capcom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST ADAPTATION
- Castlevania: Nocturne, Powerhouse Animation | Netflix
- Gran Turismo, PlayStation Productions | Sony Pictures
- The Last of Us, PlayStation Productions | HBO
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination | Nintendo | Universal Pictures
- Twisted Metal, PlayStation Productions | Peacock
BEST NARRATIVE
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red
- Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks
- Lies of P, Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko | Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov | Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken | Square Enix
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori | Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team | Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Dead Space, Motive Studio | EA
- Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE
- Resident Evil 4, Capcom
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment
- Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios
- Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios | WB Games
- Street Fighter 6, Capcom
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken Studio | Toge Productions | Chorus
- Chants of Sennaar, Rundisc | Focus Entertainment
- Goodbye Volcano High, KO_OP
- Tchia, Awaceb | Kepler Interactive
- Terra Nil, Free Lives | Devolver Digital | Netflix
- Venba, Visai Games
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment | EA
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
- Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix
- Fortnite, Epic Games
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
- Destiny 2, Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix
- No Man’s Sky, Hello Games
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Cocoon, Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive
- Dave the Diver, MINTROCKET
- Dredge, Black Salt Games | Team 17
- Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio
- Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Cocoon, Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive
- Dredge, Black Salt Games | Team 17
- Pizza Tower, Tour de Pizza
- Venba, Visai Games
- Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Applibot | Square Enix
- Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink Entertainment
- Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Capcom
- Terra Nil, Free Lives | Devolver | Netflix
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital | SIE
- Humanity, tha LTD | Enhance Games
- Horizon Call of the Mountain, Guerrilla Games | Firesprite | SIE
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode, Capcom
- Synapse, nDreams
BEST ACTION GAME
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, FromSoftware | Bandai Namco
- Dead Island 2, Dambuster Studios | Deep Silver
- Ghostrunner 2, One More Level | 505 Games
- Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks
- Remnant 2, Gunfire Games | Gearbox Publishing
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE
- Resident Evil 4, Capcom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment | EA
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix
- Lies of P, Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games
- Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio
- Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios | Bethesda Softworks
BEST FIGHTING GAME
- God of Rock, Modus Studios Brazil | Modus Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios | WB Games
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Ludosity | Fair Play Labs | GameMill Entertainment
- Pocket Bravery, Statera Studio | PQube
- Street Fighter 6, Capcom
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Disney Illusion Island, Dlala Studios | Disney
- Party Animals, Recreate Games
- Pikmin 4, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
- Sonic Superstars, Arzest | Sonic Team | Sega
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, WayForward | Nintendo
- Cities: Skylines II, Colossal Order | Paradox Interactive
- Company of Heroes 3, Relic Entertainment | Sega
- Fire Emblem Engage, Intelligent Systems | Nintendo
- Pikmin 4, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
BEST SPORTS/RACING
- EA Sports FC 24, EA Vancouver | EA Romania | EA Sports
- F1 23, Codemasters | EA Sports
- Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Milestone
- The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft Ivory Tower | Ubisoft
BEST MULTIPLAYER (PRESENTED BY DISCORD)
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios
- Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment
- Party Animals, Recreate Games
- Street Fighter 6, Capcom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix
- Hades II, Supergiant Games
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio | Sega
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment | Ubisoft
- Tekken 8, Bandai Namco | Arika
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter-Strike 2, Valve
- Dota 2, Valve
- League of Legends, Riot Games
- PUBG Mobile, LightSpeed Studios | Tencent Games
- Valorant, Riot Games
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, League of Legends
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, CS:GO
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov, Valorant
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez, Call of Duty
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, League of Legends
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen, Apex Legends
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Evil Geniuses, Valorant
- Fnatic, Valorant
- Gaimin Gladiators, Dota 2
- JD Gaming, League of Legends
- Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Christine “potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses, Valorant
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen – Team Falcons, Counter-Strike
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham – Florida Mayhem, Overwatch
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam – Team Vitality, Counter-Strike
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young – JD Gaming, League of Legends
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023