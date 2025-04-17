Larian Studios farewells Baldur’s Gate 3 with final patch

Larian Studios is finally done with Baldur’s Gate 3, many years after its development first began. With the release of the enormous Patch 8, the game is finally complete, as intended, and only small tweaks for bug fixes and other general maintenance needs remain. There will be no new content introduced in future, and Larian will be moving on.

“Well folks, this is it,” Larian wrote in the patch notes. “Our final major game patch for Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ve helped us make BG3 a bigger success than any of us could’ve ever hoped for, and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time. But then we’d never be able to create something new.”

“Outside of minor bug fixing, Patch 8 will be the last game patch to introduce new content. That means we won’t be adding any new narrative content or significant changes to storylines, Origin characters, or companions. We’ve told our stories the way we needed to tell them, and tried our best to make them impactful and engaging, and we’re continuing to get better at handling our own chaos so that we can continue to create more chaos in the future.”

As noted, Larian Studios will now turn its focus on going back to its “cave” to “hang the armour on the wall while [it focuses] on bringing you [its] next project.” The winding road of Baldur’s Gate 3 has ended, and it’s time for the studio’s next steps.

What’s next for Larian Studios?

As previously discussed, Larian Studios has major plans to work on two new projects, neither of which are Baldur’s Gate 4. Rather, the studio will now focus on its owned IP, and “move on” from its recent past.

“I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever,” Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios said in mid-2024. “I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”

Read: Larian Studios is working on two new games that aren’t Baldur’s Gate 4

What exactly that hype-worthy next project will be remains under wraps, but it does appear Larian Studios is very keen to work on new adventures, and that it’s cooking something new, that’ll be worth the wait.

In the meantime, Hasbro is working on plans for new Baldur’s Gate games, with “lots” in the works for the future.

So, what’s in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8?

The final patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 – the send-off for Larian as it goes into full production of its next games – is a very meaty update, with a lot of new features, tweaks, and changes introduced. That includes new Steam Trading Card functionality, cross-play multiplayer for all platforms, new photo mode options, 12 new subclasses, easier modding options, and a range of bug fixes.

These bug fixes include stabilisation for containers, a fix for Wild Shape abilities, fixes for hostile neutral and friendly NPCs, fixed damage triggering, fixes for multiplayer connection, fixes for difficulty settings, and much more.

There’s a long list of changes available on the Baldur’s Gate 3 website if you’re keen to trawl through and figure out if any of your particular bugbears have been addressed. As mentioned, this will be the final major patch for the game, with Larian Studios now entering maintenance mode.

After all these years updating the game, we can all agree, Larian has earned its rest. Baldur’s Gate 3 is now in fantastic shape, and will continue to endure in its final form.