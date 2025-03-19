Hasbro has “a lot of plans” for Baldur’s Gate

Hasbro has confirmed its intention to continue expanding the world of Baldur’s Gate well into the future, with an array of plans currently brewing at the company. Speaking to IGN, Dan Ayoub, SVP of Digital Games at Hasbro, said there were “a lot of people very interested in Baldur’s Gate” and that the company would be announcing something for the franchise “in pretty short order.”

While plans are still being worked on, Ayoub is confident there’ll be plenty of stuff to talk about shortly. Ayoub told IGN that Hasbro is taking a “very measured approach” when it comes to a sequel to Baldur’s Gate 3, but even beyond this, it has “lots of plans, a lot of different ways to go about it.”

“We’re starting to think about, okay, yeah, we’re ready to start dipping toes a little bit and talking about a few things,” he said. ” I think, in really short order, like I said, again, not to over-tease that point, we’re going to have some other things to talk about around that.”

What’s next for Baldur’s Gate?

Per IGN, Ayoub confirmed the pressure on new forays into the world of Baldur’s Gate is intense, as the work of Larian Studios was so warmly received. Notably, Larian achieved a range of ‘Studio of the Year’ awards for its work on Baldur’s Gate 3, and the game itself achieved a variety of GOTY nominations and wins.

Despite all of this, Larian Studios confirmed, in the wake of the game’s release, that it would not be working on a direct sequel. Instead, Hasbro announced it was talking to “lots of partners” for a sequel, shopping it around to studios which could “embrace the challenge” of creating a worthy successor.

“We’re going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur’s Gate,” Eugene Evans, senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing for Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast said in 2024. “We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio.”

It appears Hasbro may be gearing up for some sort of announcement related to this quest – and while it may not be Baldur’s Gate 4, given how long this game will likely take to develop, it could be one to watch for fans of the game.

It’s really the characters at the heart of Baldur’s Gate 3 that made the game so popular, and given they are owned by Hasbro and part of the Dungeons & Dragons universe, they could find a place to shine anywhere.

Hasbro could have anything up its sleeve – from new, themed Dungeons & Dragons x Baldur’s Gate campaigns, to crossovers, board games, tie-in stories, and beyond. For now, it’s staying quiet about the “stuff” in the works, but it does sound like we’ll hear more soon, so stay tuned.