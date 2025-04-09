News

 > News > PlayStation

BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Astro Bot has swept the field.
9 Apr 2025 8:38
Leah J. Williams
astro bot game of the year bafta games awards 2025

PlayStation

Image: Team Asobi

Share Icon

The winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 have been revealed during a glittering ceremony, with an array of well-deserving games being given nods across a range of categories. That includes a bunch of indie hits, like the heartfelt and heart-breaking Neva, comedy bonanza Thank Goodness You’re Here, and smash hit card game Balatro. The list of winners also includes Team Asobi’s Astro Bot, which actually took out a whopping five awards during the event.

Astro Bot not only nabbed the coveted “Best Game” award, it also took out the awards for Audio Achievement, Animation, Family, and Game Design. Helldivers 2 was the only other game to achieve more than one award, with this game receiving the Music and Multiplayer awards.

Elsewhere, it was also great to see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 get the nod for Technical Achievement. This game has largely been underserved during award season, with its tough subject matter and complexity seemingly being overlooked in the annual awards shows of the year to date.

Read: Astro Bot is GamesHub’s Game of the Year 2024

Here’s the full list of award winners from the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

ANIMATION

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva – [WINNER]
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes The Deep

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Still Wakes The Deep

BEST GAME

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

BRITISH GAME

  • A Highland Song
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here! – [WINNER]

DEBUT GAME

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro – [WINNER]
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

EVOLVING GAME

  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea Of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors – [WINNER]
  • World of Warcraft

FAMILY GAME

  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Cat Quest 3
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU – [WINNER]
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

GAME DESIGN

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot – [WINNER]
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Tactical Breach Wizards

MULTIPLAYER GAME

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

MUSIC

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

NARRATIVE

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes The Deep

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]
  • Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Isabella Inchbald, Indika
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]
  • Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – [WINNER]
  • Tiny Glade

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Yoko Shimomura

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

change the game rfds charity initiative royal flying doctor service
?>
News

The Royal Flying Doctor Service launches gaming charity initiative

Content creators are encouraged to band together to raise funds for the RFDS.

Leah J. Williams
blue prince game ps plus playstation
?>
News

PS Plus: Game Catalogue for April 2025

Here's all the latest games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue.

Leah J. Williams
xbox games showcase 2025
?>
News

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 announced for June

Expect news on The Outer Worlds 2, and more.

Leah J. Williams
helldivers 2 board game
?>
News

Helldivers 2 board game campaign is now live

Protect Super Earth from your living room table.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch 2 us price
?>
News

Nintendo Switch 2's original US price tag didn't account for Trump tariffs

Expect the price to rise before console launch.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login