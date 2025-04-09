BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 have been revealed during a glittering ceremony, with an array of well-deserving games being given nods across a range of categories. That includes a bunch of indie hits, like the heartfelt and heart-breaking Neva, comedy bonanza Thank Goodness You’re Here, and smash hit card game Balatro. The list of winners also includes Team Asobi’s Astro Bot, which actually took out a whopping five awards during the event.

Astro Bot not only nabbed the coveted “Best Game” award, it also took out the awards for Audio Achievement, Animation, Family, and Game Design. Helldivers 2 was the only other game to achieve more than one award, with this game receiving the Music and Multiplayer awards.

Elsewhere, it was also great to see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 get the nod for Technical Achievement. This game has largely been underserved during award season, with its tough subject matter and complexity seemingly being overlooked in the annual awards shows of the year to date.

Read: Astro Bot is GamesHub’s Game of the Year 2024

Here’s the full list of award winners from the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.

ANIMATION

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva – [WINNER]

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Animal Well

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

Still Wakes The Deep

BEST GAME

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

BRITISH GAME

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here! – [WINNER]

DEBUT GAME

Animal Well

Balatro – [WINNER]

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

EVOLVING GAME

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV Online

No Man’s Sky

Sea Of Thieves

Vampire Survivors – [WINNER]

World of Warcraft

FAMILY GAME

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Cat Quest 3

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Botany Manor

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU – [WINNER]

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

GAME DESIGN

Animal Well

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Tactical Breach Wizards

MULTIPLAYER GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

MUSIC

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

NARRATIVE

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Animal Well

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]

Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald, Indika

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]

Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – [WINNER]

Tiny Glade

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Yoko Shimomura