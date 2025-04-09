BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 have been revealed during a glittering ceremony, with an array of well-deserving games being given nods across a range of categories. That includes a bunch of indie hits, like the heartfelt and heart-breaking Neva, comedy bonanza Thank Goodness You’re Here, and smash hit card game Balatro. The list of winners also includes Team Asobi’s Astro Bot, which actually took out a whopping five awards during the event.
Astro Bot not only nabbed the coveted “Best Game” award, it also took out the awards for Audio Achievement, Animation, Family, and Game Design. Helldivers 2 was the only other game to achieve more than one award, with this game receiving the Music and Multiplayer awards.
Elsewhere, it was also great to see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 get the nod for Technical Achievement. This game has largely been underserved during award season, with its tough subject matter and complexity seemingly being overlooked in the annual awards shows of the year to date.
Read: Astro Bot is GamesHub’s Game of the Year 2024
Here’s the full list of award winners from the BAFTA Games Awards 2025.
ANIMATION
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva – [WINNER]
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes The Deep
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Still Wakes The Deep
BEST GAME
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
BRITISH GAME
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here! – [WINNER]
DEBUT GAME
- Animal Well
- Balatro – [WINNER]
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
EVOLVING GAME
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea Of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors – [WINNER]
- World of Warcraft
FAMILY GAME
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Cat Quest 3
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU – [WINNER]
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
GAME DESIGN
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot – [WINNER]
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Tactical Breach Wizards
MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
MUSIC
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2 – [WINNER]
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
NARRATIVE
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes The Deep
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]
- Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald, Indika
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep – [WINNER]
- Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – [WINNER]
- Tiny Glade