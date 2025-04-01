News

Video game composer Yoko Shimomura to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Shimomura has worked on an array of warmly-remembered video game soundtracks.
1 Apr 2025 10:02
Leah J. Williams
Image: Osamu Nakamura

Tenured video game composer and pianist Yoko Shimomura is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement at the BAFTA Games Awards on 8 April 2025, in recognition of her contributions to the games industry.

As noted by BAFTA (via The Hollywood Reporter), Shimomura has composed “countless era-defining video game soundtracks enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.” Her work is featured on soundtracks for Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Mario & Luigi, Legend of Mana, Xenoblade Chronicles, and more. If you’ve played any of these games, it’s likely you have fond memories of Shimomura’s sweeping, orchestral work.

Over the course of four decades, her music has transformed video games, giving them a rich sense of identity and immersion, engaging players in worlds of magic. Her recognition by BAFTA is very well-earned.

In a statement, Shimomura has thanked everyone who supported her over the years, allowing her to continue creating music that she loves, and discover “the medium of games where that music can flourish.”

Read: Delving into music theory through Elder Scrolls Online

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip praised Shimomura for her work as a “pioneer” of video game music, as well as a lauded pianist and composer.

“Yoko has created unforgettable soundtracks for so many beloved games and paved the way for women in the industry at a time when it was overwhelmingly male-dominated,” Millichip said. “Her groundbreaking work has already inspired countless artists and will continue to resonate for generations.”

As noted, the BAFTA Fellowship is the highest honour given by BAFTA, with a starry list of previous award winners. This includes names like Vanessa Redgrave, Martin Scorsese, Judi Dench, and Warwick Davis, as well as Hideo Kojima.

Those keen to tune into the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 won’t have long to wait. Shimomura and her peers will be honoured in a ceremony taking place on 8 April 2025, at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. A livestream will be available via the BAFTA YouTube and Twitch channels.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

