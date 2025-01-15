Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 raises USD $2.5 million for charity

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2025 has raised USD $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, thanks to the contributions of a variety of talented content creators, and their generous audiences. Over the last week, a range of streams have aired on the AGDQ channels, with the full scope of modern and classic video games covered in unique, hilarious ways.

One particularly notable livestream saw streamer Chuckles825 speedrunning Crazy Taxi with musical accompaniment by a live backing band. Not only did this novelty enhance the drama of this particular run, it also helped to cleverly avoid any copyright issues with having the Crazy Taxi soundtrack livestreamed.

In another livestream, the talented Dr. Doot played through Elden Ring with controls handled by a saxophone.

Beyond these unique runs, we also saw games including Super Metroid, Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire, Street Fighter 6, Ape Escape 2, Mega Man 10, Gothic, Deus Ex, and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble played through, each tackled in their own ways.

That’s really the fun of AGDQ – seeing which games streamers pick to play through, and how they’re speedrun. Whether these speedruns are played straight or filled with quirks, it’s always a showcase worth tuning in for.

As noted, the USD $2.5 million raised from the event (via Humble Bundle, direct donations, and partner donations) will benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is a US-based charity working to research cures for cancer, while providing education and resources to ensure early detection and prevention of the disease.

This is just the latest major charity donation made by Games Done Quick, with the organisation now having raised over USD $50 million for charity since it was established. The work is also set to continue, with a variety of new events set to take place throughout 2025.

Mid-year, we’ll see the return of Summer Games Done Quick 2025, and in the lead-up, we’ll also see the Frost Fatales and Back to Black charity events, each of which aims to raise ample funds for charity organisations. You can keep up to date with these upcoming events on social media, and catch up with all the shenanigans of Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 on YouTube.