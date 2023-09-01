News

 > News > Business

Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023 Finalists Announced

The ADGAs return during Melbourne International Games Week 2023.
1 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
adgas australian game development awards 2023

Culture

Image: IGEA / AGDAs

Share Icon

IGEA has officially announced the finalists for the Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023, with an array of Australian-made games celebrated for their impact on the global and local industry. While there’s plenty of nods to go around, four impressive games have been chosen to contend for the coveted Game of the Year Award: Gubbins by Studio Folly, Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios, and Vactics by Lemur Conspiracy.

Each game has also received nominations in other award categories, going up against a smorgasbord of Australia’s best game developers.

This year, the AGDAs will once again return to the Forum Melbourne, as part of Melbourne International Games Week, with winners in each category announced in-person on 4 October 2023. The show will be streamed live on the IGEA Twitch channel from 6:30 pm AEDT, on that date. It will be hosted by the duo of Gemma Driscoll (Good Game Spawn Point) and Harry Jun (ABC Gamer’s Loot Drop).

Read: MIGW 2023: Every major event confirmed

“Every year we come together to celebrate local talent and lift them onto the pedestal that they deserve,” Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said of the latest AGDAs cohort. “IGEA is proud of the Australian video games industry and its contribution to the local economy. The AGDAs are our chance to celebrate the creativity and technical capabilities of the teams and individuals making world class games right here in Australia and enjoyed all over the world. This is my favourite event of the year.”

Here’s the full list of AGDAs 2023 finalists.

ADGAs 2023: Award Finalists

Excellence in Art

Excellence in Gameplay

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence in Sound Design

Excellence in Music

Excellence in Technical Design

Excellence in Accessibility

Excellence in Emerging Games

Excellence in Impactful Games

Excellence in Mobile Games

Excellence in AR/VR Games

Excellence in Ongoing Games

AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year

Stay tuned to the 2023 AGDAs for the complete list of winners. Regardless of the outcome, it’s great to see these lovingly-made games recognised on a national stage – and we congratulate every nominee.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Armored Core 6
?>
News

Armored Core 6 debuts top of Australian and New Zealand game sales charts

The new title from Elden Ring developers FromSoftware had a strong debut.

Edmond Tran
beyond good and evil game re-release
?>
News

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition leaked by ESRB

Beyond Good and Evil could be set for a major re-release in future.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal launches November 2023 in select regions

The PlayStation Portal has been dated for release – with a minor catch.

Leah J. Williams
Starfield Direct Xbox Game Showcase Bethesda
?>
News

Starfield Review Roundup – Shoot for the moon

Starfield has achieved a strong mix of positive reviews on launch, with many praising the game's worldbuilding and atmosphere.

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros wonder direct
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct – Everything we learned

The latest Nintendo Direct was all about Elephant Mario and his colourful pals.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login