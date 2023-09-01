Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023 Finalists Announced

IGEA has officially announced the finalists for the Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023, with an array of Australian-made games celebrated for their impact on the global and local industry. While there’s plenty of nods to go around, four impressive games have been chosen to contend for the coveted Game of the Year Award: Gubbins by Studio Folly, Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios, and Vactics by Lemur Conspiracy.

Each game has also received nominations in other award categories, going up against a smorgasbord of Australia’s best game developers.

This year, the AGDAs will once again return to the Forum Melbourne, as part of Melbourne International Games Week, with winners in each category announced in-person on 4 October 2023. The show will be streamed live on the IGEA Twitch channel from 6:30 pm AEDT, on that date. It will be hosted by the duo of Gemma Driscoll (Good Game Spawn Point) and Harry Jun (ABC Gamer’s Loot Drop).

“Every year we come together to celebrate local talent and lift them onto the pedestal that they deserve,” Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said of the latest AGDAs cohort. “IGEA is proud of the Australian video games industry and its contribution to the local economy. The AGDAs are our chance to celebrate the creativity and technical capabilities of the teams and individuals making world class games right here in Australia and enjoyed all over the world. This is my favourite event of the year.”

Here’s the full list of AGDAs 2023 finalists.

ADGAs 2023: Award Finalists

Excellence in Art

Excellence in Gameplay

Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17

Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Narrative

Excellence in Sound Design

Gubbins by Studio Folly

KILLBUG by Samurai Punk

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Music

Excellence in Technical Design

Excellence in Accessibility

Excellence in Emerging Games

Excellence in Impactful Games

Earthlingo by Earthlingo

Sometimes by Elliot Cox

The Flying Canoe by Threshold

Excellence in Mobile Games

Excellence in AR/VR Games

Excellence in Ongoing Games

Crossy Road Castle by Hipster Whale

Kinder World by Lumi Interactive

Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock

AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year

Stay tuned to the 2023 AGDAs for the complete list of winners. Regardless of the outcome, it’s great to see these lovingly-made games recognised on a national stage – and we congratulate every nominee.