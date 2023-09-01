Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023 Finalists Announced

IGEA has officially announced the finalists for the Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023, with an array of Australian-made games celebrated for their impact on the global and local industry. While there’s plenty of nods to go around, four impressive games have been chosen to contend for the coveted Game of the Year Award: Gubbins by Studio Folly, Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios, and Vactics by Lemur Conspiracy.
Each game has also received nominations in other award categories, going up against a smorgasbord of Australia’s best game developers.
This year, the AGDAs will once again return to the Forum Melbourne, as part of Melbourne International Games Week, with winners in each category announced in-person on 4 October 2023. The show will be streamed live on the IGEA Twitch channel from 6:30 pm AEDT, on that date. It will be hosted by the duo of Gemma Driscoll (Good Game Spawn Point) and Harry Jun (ABC Gamer’s Loot Drop).
Read: MIGW 2023: Every major event confirmed
“Every year we come together to celebrate local talent and lift them onto the pedestal that they deserve,” Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said of the latest AGDAs cohort. “IGEA is proud of the Australian video games industry and its contribution to the local economy. The AGDAs are our chance to celebrate the creativity and technical capabilities of the teams and individuals making world class games right here in Australia and enjoyed all over the world. This is my favourite event of the year.”
Here’s the full list of AGDAs 2023 finalists.
ADGAs 2023: Award Finalists
Excellence in Art
- Gubbins by Studio Folly
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
- The Master’s Pupil by Pat Naoum
Excellence in Gameplay
- Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
- Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY
- Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Excellence in Narrative
- Amarantus by ub4q
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
Excellence in Sound Design
Excellence in Music
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
- Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Excellence in Technical Design
- Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane
- Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY
Excellence in Accessibility
- Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
- Spin Rhythm XD by Super Spin Digital
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
Excellence in Emerging Games
- Final Profit: A Shop RPG by Brent Arnold
- Partum Artifex by DalaKoala Games
- Rooftop Renegade by Melonhead Games
Excellence in Impactful Games
- Earthlingo by Earthlingo
- Sometimes by Elliot Cox
- The Flying Canoe by Threshold
Excellence in Mobile Games
- Gubbins by Studio Folly
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane
- Words Collide by Lamington Games
Excellence in AR/VR Games
- Espire 2: Stealth Operatives by Digital Lode Immersive Media
- Sea of Islands by PHORIA, United Nations DPPA
- Spatial Fusion by PHORIA, Meta, Lusion, Zelig Sound
Excellence in Ongoing Games
- Crossy Road Castle by Hipster Whale
- Kinder World by Lumi Interactive
- Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock
AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year
- Gubbins by Studio Folly
- Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
- Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Stay tuned to the 2023 AGDAs for the complete list of winners. Regardless of the outcome, it’s great to see these lovingly-made games recognised on a national stage – and we congratulate every nominee.