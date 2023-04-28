The top tier ASUS ROG Ally will allegedly cost US $700

The newly-revealed ASUS ROG Ally is a direct Steam Deck competitor that aims to improve on this handheld in every way. It rocks heartier specs for greater performance, and promises to be a more compatible and ergonomic device overall. If new leaks are to be believed, it’s also going to compete directly with the Steam Deck on price.

Several leaks from reliable sources, including a screenshot from BestBuy courtesy of Wickedkhumz, and information from SnoopyTech and Roland Quandt, have seemingly confirmed the top-tier version of the ASUS ROG Ally – which comes packed in with the AMD Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD – will cost just US $699.99 (AU $1,055).

The equivalent top-tier Steam Deck, which includes similar storage but lesser performance, costs US $649.00. It’s a bold choice, should these leaks pan out – and it certainly makes it look like ASUS is going directly for the Steam Deck’s throat.

Read: The ASUS ROG Ally is a serious Steam Deck rival

In Australia, that goes doubly so – as it appears ASUS will capitalise on Valve’s absence in the local market by beating them to the punch with a regional launch. While details have not yet been confirmed, GamesHub was contacted by local PR representatives based in Australia to attend the recent ASUS ROG Ally showcase – so chances are we’ll hear more about a widespread release soon.

Also interesting to note amidst this reveal is that the alleged price concerns only the highest tier model of the ASUS ROG Ally – and there will reportedly be a cheaper, entry-level handheld to accompany this one. Should this be the case, we can expect it will compete with the less powerful Steam Decks in multiple avenues – price, performance, and other specifications.

For now, leaks have not revealed more about this console model – but we can expect firmer details in the weeks ahead. Recently, ASUS confirmed a launch event for the upcoming ROG Ally will take place on 11 May 2023, and this will likely be where the finer details will be announced.

Stay tuned to hear more about this device, and local price points for your region.