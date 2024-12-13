Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

Astro Bot from Team Asobi has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, taking out the top prize for its wonderful, wholesome vibes, excellent level design, and pure good vibes.

Notably, Astro Bot was a major winner elsewhere at The Game Awards 2024 too, taking out the awards for Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Astro Bot is certainly a deserving winner. Here at GamesHub, we were also huge fans of the game, giving it the full five stars in our review.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

In our review, we wrote: “This is a game designed with purity at its heart. Really, it’s the cutest product placement you’ll ever see. While it is a celebration of PlayStation as a brand, and a pat on the back for years of good business, it’s one that feels well-earned. It’s a nod to the many adventures that PlayStation has created and supported, and a wonderful tribute to decades of positive memories.”

“It evokes the joy of childhood in its design, and keeps those bright, happy feelings alive with its constant sense of surprise and delight. It’s easy to play the game and feel your cynicism washing away, as you remember that true joy exists in the world. It’s not only found in Astro Bot, but this game is certainly a good start for those soul searching.”

Congratulations to Team Asobi on their well deserved win at The Game Awards 2024!