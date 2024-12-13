News

 > News > PlayStation

Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

Astro Bot has taken out the top prize at The Game Awards 2024.
13 Dec 2024 15:09
Leah J. Williams
astro bot game guide

PlayStation

Screenshot: GamesHub

Share Icon

Astro Bot from Team Asobi has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, taking out the top prize for its wonderful, wholesome vibes, excellent level design, and pure good vibes.

Notably, Astro Bot was a major winner elsewhere at The Game Awards 2024 too, taking out the awards for Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Astro Bot is certainly a deserving winner. Here at GamesHub, we were also huge fans of the game, giving it the full five stars in our review.

Read: The Game Awards 2024: Every major game announcement

In our review, we wrote: “This is a game designed with purity at its heart. Really, it’s the cutest product placement you’ll ever see. While it is a celebration of PlayStation as a brand, and a pat on the back for years of good business, it’s one that feels well-earned. It’s a nod to the many adventures that PlayStation has created and supported, and a wonderful tribute to decades of positive memories.”

“It evokes the joy of childhood in its design, and keeps those bright, happy feelings alive with its constant sense of surprise and delight. It’s easy to play the game and feel your cynicism washing away, as you remember that true joy exists in the world. It’s not only found in Astro Bot, but this game is certainly a good start for those soul searching.”

Congratulations to Team Asobi on their well deserved win at The Game Awards 2024!

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
intergalactic naughty dog game
?>
News

Naughty Dog is developing a sci-fi space adventure, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog is gearing up for a new adventure.

Leah J. Williams
okami sequel
?>
News

Okami is getting a major sequel

Okami is finally returning.

Leah J. Williams
game of thrones kingsroad
?>
News

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2024

Winter is coming, but so is a major fight.

Leah J. Williams
borderlands 4 gamescom 2024 opening night live
?>
News

Borderlands 4 gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024

It's time to head back to SPACE!

Leah J. Williams
elden ring nightreign
?>
News

Elden Ring Nightreign announced at The Game Awards 2024

Elden Ring is getting a sequel after all.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login