Astro Bot is getting his very own non-VR 3D platformer

Team Asobi's Astro Bot was a highly anticipated announcement for the State of Play 2024 – and it definitely did not disappoint.
31 May 2024
Steph Panecasio
Astro Bot Team Asobi State of Play 2024

Image: Team Asobi

The final announcement in a jam-packed 35 minute State of Play showcase, Astro Bot is set to grace our screens on September 6th, 2024 – in his first ever full-price, non-VR game.

In the PlayStation blog post accompanying the showcase, studio director of Team Asobi Nicolas Doucet confirmed that Astro would be having his biggest adventure yet.

“In this brand-new game, you will explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro’s scattered crew,” he said. “Hold on tight to your Dual Speeder and dive down to each unique planet, from lush forests, sandy beaches, hot volcanoes to more surprising locations such as a gigantic hourglass or the canopy of a singing tree!”

Read: PlayStation State of Play 2024: Every game announcement and trailer

From his first appearance in The Playroom through to his PlayStation VR exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission and the widely enjoyed Astro’s Playroom (PS5’s tech demo), Astro has reminded players that it’s completely realistic to be impossibly cute, yet also entirely capable.

And with over 15 new abilities – all of which take full advantage of the haptics and adaptive triggers of the Dualshock controller, as in Astro’s Playroom – Astro is more capable than ever.

“Among the many new powers, you will find Barkster, the Bulldog Booster that lets you air-dash and smash through enemies, metal and glass, the Twin-Frog Gloves that offer long-range punching and the ability to swing and the Giant Sponge that lets you suck up water from the environment to grow huge and cause massive (and slightly moist) destruction,” said Doucet.

And that’s not to mention the familiar faces we’re set to see. During this epic adventure, Astro will reunite with many friends from the PlayStation universe,” he said. “The trailer shows only a few but we double down on the cast and hope to delight every PlayStation fan out there.”

Astro Bot God of War
Image: Team Asobi

On a personal level, I can’t stress how excited I am for this game. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there is a special place in my heart for freaks and cute lil’ guys. So, for all the flash and fanfare of the State of Play 2024 lineup – and let me assure you, there was a lot to take in – this was the one title that had me whooping and hollering in excitement.

I’m calling it now. Astro Bot is going to cure me of all my ailments, clear my skin, fix my relationships, and might very well be the one thing that finally turns my life around.

Check out the trailer for Astro Bot below!

Astro Bot trailer

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

